Simple Kind To Skin Rich Moisture Sheet Mask 21Ml

Uncomfortable to wear!
Awful, very uncomfortable to wear. No better than applying some moisturiser, would not recommend this product.
PERFECT TO RESCUE EXTREMELY DRY SKIN
This sheet mask is my holy grail sheet mask for rescuing my skin when its dry and cracked. It works when other moisturisers fail. THANK YOU FOR KEEPING IT ALCOHOL FREE my skin reacts badly to ceto alcohol.
Not as good and as long lasting as I was hoping
I followed the instructions correctly for using the mask. Initially after I had used it my skin felt moisturised and fresh however in the morning I still woke up with dry patches on my chin. I do not have exceedingly dry skin therefore was disappointed this didn't last longer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great sheet mask
The product is a good size, sturdy so it doesn't fall apart on your face but a bit too wet. I found it fairly relaxing but you do look like a a bit of a fool while using it. Apparently it is full of products that are good for your skin but I wouldn't know about that. After use my skin was a little bit more shiny for a couple of hours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Happy Skin!
I’ve given my skin a hard time lately by not following my skincare routine, exposing it to cold and wind and, worst of all, not staying hydrated. So I posed quite a challenge to this little face mask. I started with cleansing my face and boy did my skin feel tight! Right away I liked that this mask had little to no scent. The mask was soaked with the product and adhered to my face easily. After the 15 minutes we’re up, I rubbed the excess liquid into my skin and used a cotton pad to remove the rest of it. I have somewhat sensitive skin and other masks I have used have left my face red and itchy. Not this time! My face feels smooth and hydrated. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
This is an amazing product. Used it to give my skin a treat as suffering from the effects of over indulgent holidays and turning 60 recently. Left my face looking refreshed and moisturised and felt fantastic [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great little product smells fresh
I have used quite an array of products previously but I have to say this one is one of the better ones I have used it was easy to apply, and remove and left my skin feeling refreshed and revitalised.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
average facemask
Although the packaging was quite attractive it was quite difficult to open and unravel to place over the face. Not a fan of the application process. It wa squite a messy affair getting it positioned in the cirrect place on your face. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bit tricky to use!
The mask was slightly difficult and messy to apply, and I looked like something out of a horror film when I wore it! There was however a lot of product in the sachet, and it did seem moisturising and made my makeup application much better - my skin was less dry [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Holy grail
This is my holy grail face mask, when ever my skin is feeling dry I know I can pop one of these on an my face will be hydrated and glowing. My face feels and looks amazing!!