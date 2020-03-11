By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simple Kind To Skin Rich Moisture Sheet Mask 21Ml

4(81)Write a review
image 1 of Simple Kind To Skin Rich Moisture Sheet Mask 21Ml
  • Our Simple Kind to Skin Rich Moisture Sheet Mask is the perfect antidote to dry city skin. Inspired by Asian beauty rituals, our Korean sheet mask is made of natural fibers, so light and soft that it contours the face like a second skin.
  • At Simple we believe in being kind to skin, the planet and people, and that’s why we have created this Limited Edition range of Simple packs in partnership with Little Mix. In the UK, nearly 1 in 3 teens have experienced bullying online so together with Little Mix and our charity partner Ditch the Label, we are making a stand. Covered with kind words, this pack celebrates and inspires others to wipe away unkind words and instead #ChooseKindness.
  • The Rich Moisture Sheet Mask is enriched with a blend of Botanical Extracts and moisturising ingredients, and infuses active nutrients into the skin to condition dry, dehydrated skin. Our full face mask does not contain unnecessary ingredients like perfumes, fragrances and harsh chemicals that could lead to skin irritation. Instead, it contains the perfect blend of skin loving ingredients that effectively moisturise, but in a way that is gentle and kind to skin, making it perfect for all skin types, especially sensitive skin. Feel the benefits of a moisturising facial treatment, in one convenient, easy-to-use face mask ever. How to use? Remove the mask from the sachet and gently unfold. Place the mask evenly over your previously cleansed skin. Leave for 15 minutes and gently peel off the mask. Massage in the excess moisture from the sheet face mask product into your skin or use a cotton pad to remove. No need to rinse. No artificial perfume or colour. No harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. Make a stand against harsh words and harsh ingredients by choosing our Little Mix Limited Edition Simple range. Kind to skin, kind to the planet, and kind to people. #ChooseKindness
  • Simple Kind to Skin Rich Moisture Sheet Mask helps fight dry city skin, with no messy application
  • This is our Little Mix Limited Edition pack, covered in kind words and celebrating choosing kindness
  • This hydrating face mask with botanical extracts and moisturizing ingredients is the ultimate relaxing facial mask
  • Our sheet face mask boosts skins moisture in just 15 minutes for naturally healthy looking skin - no mess, no need to rinse
  • This moisturizing sheet face mask for dry skin is made from super soft natural fibers
  • This Simple Face Mask for dry skin contains no artificial perfume or colour, no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin
  • Pack size: 21ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Methylpropanediol, Agave Americana Stem Extract, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Allantoin, Althaea Rosea Flower Extract, Butylene Glycol, Caffeine, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Cassia Angustifolia Seed, Polysaccharide, Cellulose Gum, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethyl Urea, Laminaria Digitata Extract, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tromethamine

Korea (Republic Of [South] Korea)

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Remove the mask from the sachet and gently unfold. Place mask evenly over your previously cleansed face. 2. Leave for 15 minutes and gently peel off the mask. 3. Massage to absorb the excess of product into your kin or use a cotton pad to remove. No need to rinse. Use once or twice a week for naturally healthy looking skin.

  • For external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

1 ℮

81 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Uncomfortable to wear!

1 stars

Awful, very uncomfortable to wear. No better than applying some moisturiser, would not recommend this product.

PERFECT TO RESCUE EXTREMELY DRY SKIN

5 stars

This sheet mask is my holy grail sheet mask for rescuing my skin when its dry and cracked. It works when other moisturisers fail. THANK YOU FOR KEEPING IT ALCOHOL FREE my skin reacts badly to ceto alcohol.

Not as good and as long lasting as I was hoping

3 stars

I followed the instructions correctly for using the mask. Initially after I had used it my skin felt moisturised and fresh however in the morning I still woke up with dry patches on my chin. I do not have exceedingly dry skin therefore was disappointed this didn't last longer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great sheet mask

3 stars

The product is a good size, sturdy so it doesn't fall apart on your face but a bit too wet. I found it fairly relaxing but you do look like a a bit of a fool while using it. Apparently it is full of products that are good for your skin but I wouldn't know about that. After use my skin was a little bit more shiny for a couple of hours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Happy Skin!

5 stars

I’ve given my skin a hard time lately by not following my skincare routine, exposing it to cold and wind and, worst of all, not staying hydrated. So I posed quite a challenge to this little face mask. I started with cleansing my face and boy did my skin feel tight! Right away I liked that this mask had little to no scent. The mask was soaked with the product and adhered to my face easily. After the 15 minutes we’re up, I rubbed the excess liquid into my skin and used a cotton pad to remove the rest of it. I have somewhat sensitive skin and other masks I have used have left my face red and itchy. Not this time! My face feels smooth and hydrated. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

This is an amazing product. Used it to give my skin a treat as suffering from the effects of over indulgent holidays and turning 60 recently. Left my face looking refreshed and moisturised and felt fantastic [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great little product smells fresh

5 stars

I have used quite an array of products previously but I have to say this one is one of the better ones I have used it was easy to apply, and remove and left my skin feeling refreshed and revitalised.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

average facemask

3 stars

Although the packaging was quite attractive it was quite difficult to open and unravel to place over the face. Not a fan of the application process. It wa squite a messy affair getting it positioned in the cirrect place on your face. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bit tricky to use!

4 stars

The mask was slightly difficult and messy to apply, and I looked like something out of a horror film when I wore it! There was however a lot of product in the sachet, and it did seem moisturising and made my makeup application much better - my skin was less dry [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Holy grail

5 stars

This is my holy grail face mask, when ever my skin is feeling dry I know I can pop one of these on an my face will be hydrated and glowing. My face feels and looks amazing!!

