L'oreal Paris Pure Clay Blemish Rescue Face Mask 50Ml

I was initially sceptical that this would just be drying on my skin and make it go into overdrive on oil production, but it actually really worked. Not too drying, cleared up my skin and the blue colour makes it a bit of fun to use (if a little annoying with white face cloths!) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I would highly recommend this clay mask. I used it a couple of hours before a party when I had a breakout and it visibly reduced the redness of the spots. Left my skin soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This mask is easy to apply and the pot is an ideal size. It left my skin feeling silky smooth with a noticeable glow. I would recommend to anyone with blemish prone skin! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This mask makes your skin feeling really smooth and well moisturised, my blemishes did reduces as well [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I’ve only used this once so yet to see long term results but it applies as you’d expect a clay mask and dries down making you feel your pores tighten. Skin felt soft and bright afterwards [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This mask is amazing. Smells so good. Easy to apply... it's non messy and leaves my skin in such a good condition. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good mask for clearing up blemishes- easy to apply and remove too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This mask smells amazing, made my skin so soft afterwards. Easy to apply as it’s not too thick. Pot contains a lot of product so will last me quite a long while - definitely works out as better value than buying the individual masks in sachets. Didn’t irritate my skin at all, left it very soft - would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love all of these face masks they do the job and work great on the skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The whole mask collection by L'oreal do not disappoint, and this is no exception. Great mask that didn't dry out my already-dry skin, and it seems to pull all the whiteheads etc up to the surface of your skin, so it makes it look like your skin is "purging" but this'll fade with continued use and a good skincare regimen. Smells very pleasant and (I may be seeing things) seems to have a metallic glow to it when you apply it to the face! Probably my favourite of the L'oreal mask collection [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]