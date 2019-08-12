By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pure Active Intensive Charcoal Gel Wash 200Ml

4.5(153)Write a review
Pure Active Intensive Charcoal Gel Wash 200Ml
£ 5.00
£2.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Pure Active Intensive Anti-Blackhead Charcoal Gel Wash
  • Is this cleansing gel right for me? Yes, if you have oily skin, prone to blackheads and spots and you are looking for a daily cleanser to visibly reduce them and help protect against their reappearance*.
  • How is it different? Its formula is enriched with blueberry extract, charcoal and salicylic acid. It efficiently removes excess sebum and impurities, visibly reduces blackheads and also protects against their reappearance.
  • Our Philosophy:
  • At Garnier we use, wherever possible, active ingredients from nature - anti-oxidants - and combine them with well-known skincare actives.
  • A scientifically-proven efficacy, verified to work under realistic usage conditions.
  • Optimal tolerance with products dermatologically tested to suit all skin types, even sensitive.
  • Goes well with
  • Pure Active Intensive Anti Shine Face Moisturiser 40ml, Pure Active 3in1 Charcoal Blackhead Mask Wash Scrub 150ml, Pure Active Micellar Water Oily Skin 400ml
  • Unclogs pores
  • Reduces the appearance of blackheads
  • With charcoal, blueberry extract and salicylic acid
  • Deep cleansing wash
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

967161 3, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Decyl Glucoside, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Coco-Betaine, Salicylic Acid, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Charcoal Powder, Citric Acid, Copper PCA, Hexylene Glycol, Menthol, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Pentasodium Ethylenediamine Tetramethylene Phosphonate, Perlite, Polyglycerin-10, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Polyquaternium-47, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sorbitol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Vaccinium Myrtillus Fruit Extract, Zinc Gluconate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B180917/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • Apply daily to a wet face. This transparent black gel becomes a generous white mousse that gently but intensely cleanses. Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ,
  • TSA 7500093584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ,

Net Contents

200ml

153 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Why add Charcoal?

1 stars

No.I hate this product. The original was so good- for some reason they think the gimick of ''charcoal'' will sell more - it wont if you have to clean your own sink or shower or bath - this stuff gets EVERYWHERE and its not better one bit than the stuff that was great - that was blue and was out in 2012 - Im not ever going to spend my hard earned on money on black liquid that stains my bathroom towels and flannels and sink. NO THANK YOU

Perfect!

5 stars

Absolutely love this product, leaves the skin so soft and smooth and seems to clear pores, remove blackheads and generally makes skin look brilliant.

Best Charcoal face wash

5 stars

I used this immediately when it arrived and everyday until there wasn't a drop left. I don't think I would have purchased this from it's appearance and I thought I didn't have a blackhead problem but oh my this wash is good. My skin felt amazingly clean after first use and considering I'm rather fussy with most products, this is now one of my favourites. Not only did it remove blackheads I didn't know I had it but made my skin extremely clean feeling, smooth and, dare I say it, more youthful looking. I would recommend this to anyone and I've already purchased 2 since trying, one for home and one for travel! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good face wash

5 stars

This is a very nice face wash, cleans skin thoroughly and leaves it clean and fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bye bye oily skin

4 stars

Nice aroma and not too medicated as some other brands smell like. Very easy to use with the pump action, applied to face easily and when rinsed off it left skin feeling smooth, fresh and not greasy at all! Very nice facial cleaner! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

3 stars

Haven’t seen much of a difference as in getting rid of black grass but it has reduced pores

This leaves my skin feeling really fresh and clean

4 stars

This leaves my skin feeling really fresh and clean without feeling tight as some gel washes do. I can’t say I’ve seen a difference to my blackheads though [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great clean skin

5 stars

This product left my skin feeling clean & clear. My blackheads have reduced & I feel a lot better about my skin.

Amazing product

5 stars

It really helped with my oily skin and eliminated my blackheads after a couple of uses. I love the charcoal element of the gel wash which I believe has helped to clear my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product

4 stars

Like the smell some people say I'm odd but good product I don't get many blackheads but it was ok for me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 153 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

