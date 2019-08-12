Pure Active Intensive Charcoal Gel Wash 200Ml

Why add Charcoal?
No.I hate this product. The original was so good- for some reason they think the gimick of ''charcoal'' will sell more - it wont if you have to clean your own sink or shower or bath - this stuff gets EVERYWHERE and its not better one bit than the stuff that was great - that was blue and was out in 2012 - Im not ever going to spend my hard earned on money on black liquid that stains my bathroom towels and flannels and sink. NO THANK YOU
Perfect!
Absolutely love this product, leaves the skin so soft and smooth and seems to clear pores, remove blackheads and generally makes skin look brilliant.
Best Charcoal face wash
I used this immediately when it arrived and everyday until there wasn't a drop left. I don't think I would have purchased this from it's appearance and I thought I didn't have a blackhead problem but oh my this wash is good. My skin felt amazingly clean after first use and considering I'm rather fussy with most products, this is now one of my favourites. Not only did it remove blackheads I didn't know I had it but made my skin extremely clean feeling, smooth and, dare I say it, more youthful looking. I would recommend this to anyone and I've already purchased 2 since trying, one for home and one for travel! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good face wash
This is a very nice face wash, cleans skin thoroughly and leaves it clean and fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bye bye oily skin
Nice aroma and not too medicated as some other brands smell like. Very easy to use with the pump action, applied to face easily and when rinsed off it left skin feeling smooth, fresh and not greasy at all! Very nice facial cleaner! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good
Haven’t seen much of a difference as in getting rid of black grass but it has reduced pores
This leaves my skin feeling really fresh and clean
This leaves my skin feeling really fresh and clean without feeling tight as some gel washes do. I can’t say I’ve seen a difference to my blackheads though [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great clean skin
This product left my skin feeling clean & clear. My blackheads have reduced & I feel a lot better about my skin.
Amazing product
It really helped with my oily skin and eliminated my blackheads after a couple of uses. I love the charcoal element of the gel wash which I believe has helped to clear my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good product
Like the smell some people say I'm odd but good product I don't get many blackheads but it was ok for me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]