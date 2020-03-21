By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gourmet Gold Melting Heart Chicken 85G

4.5(16)Write a review
image 1 of Gourmet Gold Melting Heart Chicken 85G
£ 0.50
£5.89/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • You will love delighting your cat with the soft and smooth texture of mousse. To make his meal even more delicious, Gourmet has created Gourmet® Gold Melting Heart: a tender and irresistible mousse with beef, chicken, salmon and other exquisite flavours, with a surprising melting heart inside. Your cat will first bite into the soft and delicate mousse and then discover an unexpected heart of succulent gravy that we're sure will delight him. All recipes have no added artificial colourants, preservatives and flavourings.
  • Gourmet® Gold Melting Heart: a delicious filling for a surprising delight.
  • Made with tender pieces with Chicken
  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
  • Cooked with care for preservation of taste
  • Served in 85g can to keep every meal fresh and convenient
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which 4% of Chicken), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

Storage

Please store this can unopened in a cool, dry place.Best before date: see bottom of the can.

Preparation and Usage

  • For an average adult cat (4kg), feed 3 cans per day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Moisture:78.0%
Protein:10.5%
Fat content:7.0%
Crude ash:2.8%
Crude fibres:0.03%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:896
Vit. D3:137
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:31.5
Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.39
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:3.5
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:6.1
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:51
Additives:-

16 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Our four legged fur baby loved this!

5 stars

Our little Maya loved the melting heart! Normally, our cat eats a dry-food only diet as she never took to wet food when she was a kitten. We buy the occasional cat soup treat but thought we'd go for something different this time round. We were aprehensive as she doesn't normally like pate type foods but she went straight in for this and ate almost half of it in one sitting (she normally likes to nibble and come back to food later). Safe to say she thoroughly enjoyed this and I would purchase again!

Quality of the food was good, quite solid not mush

4 stars

Quality of the food was good, quite solid not mushy at all, it smelt ok not like most cat foods that have a strong smell.The cat loved it and she is very fussy, she ate it all (rare)and meowed for more.

A nice treat for our cat

4 stars

My cat loved this meal and ate the melting heart centre first within seconds! The portion size is small but it’s good as a treat for the cat or times when a smaller meal is needed. I will be buying again and would recommend to others

Definately a winner

5 stars

My cat loved it she demolished the lot in less than 2 minutes and especially loved the sauce in the middle. Would highly recommend especially to fussy cats like mine, no doubt she will be turning her nose up at her biscuits now and expecting this meat everyday.

Cats loved it

5 stars

Special treat Fabulous product, excellent quality cats loved it, they want special treats everyday now

Not appealling

1 stars

I got to try this for free as part of a sampling for a review panel. The can is really easy to open and is a perfect portion. When I tipped it onto the cats food bowl it just looked like mush and the "melting" heart had leaked out and it smelt very unappealing. My cat seemed to enjoy the gravy but refused to eat the meat. I can't recommend this product personally, however all cats are different so just because mine didn't like it very much doesn't mean other cat wouldn't either.

Well my little cat pickle turned his nose up and l

1 stars

Well my little cat pickle turned his nose up and left it. It doesn't reflect the quality of the food he is a fussy eater

Cats enjoy.

4 stars

My cats love this food. They enjoy the soft texture and the aroma. The only negative is that the cans are quite small and when you have 3 cats there's not enough to go round!

Fussy cat loves it.

5 stars

My fussy cat refuses to eat anything other than his usual brand day In and day out. As these are small tubs thought we would give it a try and it didn’t disappoint. He gulped it down no problem and was then licking the empty dish for a good hour afterwards. We will be buying this one again and again

My elderly cat has been losing his teeth and this

5 stars

My elderly cat has been losing his teeth and this has been the only way we can get him to eat, a very soft texture with added gravy makes it perfect.

1-10 of 16 reviews

