Gourmet Gold Melting Heart Chicken 85G

Our four legged fur baby loved this!
Our little Maya loved the melting heart! Normally, our cat eats a dry-food only diet as she never took to wet food when she was a kitten. We buy the occasional cat soup treat but thought we'd go for something different this time round. We were aprehensive as she doesn't normally like pate type foods but she went straight in for this and ate almost half of it in one sitting (she normally likes to nibble and come back to food later). Safe to say she thoroughly enjoyed this and I would purchase again!
Quality of the food was good, quite solid not mush
Quality of the food was good, quite solid not mushy at all, it smelt ok not like most cat foods that have a strong smell.The cat loved it and she is very fussy, she ate it all (rare)and meowed for more.
A nice treat for our cat
My cat loved this meal and ate the melting heart centre first within seconds! The portion size is small but it’s good as a treat for the cat or times when a smaller meal is needed. I will be buying again and would recommend to others
Definately a winner
My cat loved it she demolished the lot in less than 2 minutes and especially loved the sauce in the middle. Would highly recommend especially to fussy cats like mine, no doubt she will be turning her nose up at her biscuits now and expecting this meat everyday.
Cats loved it
Special treat Fabulous product, excellent quality cats loved it, they want special treats everyday now
Not appealling
I got to try this for free as part of a sampling for a review panel. The can is really easy to open and is a perfect portion. When I tipped it onto the cats food bowl it just looked like mush and the "melting" heart had leaked out and it smelt very unappealing. My cat seemed to enjoy the gravy but refused to eat the meat. I can't recommend this product personally, however all cats are different so just because mine didn't like it very much doesn't mean other cat wouldn't either.
Well my little cat pickle turned his nose up and l
Well my little cat pickle turned his nose up and left it. It doesn't reflect the quality of the food he is a fussy eater
Cats enjoy.
My cats love this food. They enjoy the soft texture and the aroma. The only negative is that the cans are quite small and when you have 3 cats there's not enough to go round!
Fussy cat loves it.
My fussy cat refuses to eat anything other than his usual brand day In and day out. As these are small tubs thought we would give it a try and it didn’t disappoint. He gulped it down no problem and was then licking the empty dish for a good hour afterwards. We will be buying this one again and again
My elderly cat has been losing his teeth and this
My elderly cat has been losing his teeth and this has been the only way we can get him to eat, a very soft texture with added gravy makes it perfect.