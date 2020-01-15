Hp Dj2630 Printer

I bought this printer last year and it has worked
I bought this printer last year and it has worked perfectly ever since, very easy to set up, and I would recommend it to anyone looking to buy an economical low cost printer.
NOT THREE MONTH FREE INK TRIAL - ONLY TWO!!
An OK printer, however, Tesco advertise it with three months free ink trial but there is only two months free.
The best printer I have ever had.
so easy to connect to your pc/laptop via wireless.Love it.. no messing about.Job done!
Doesn't last long.
Broke after 4 or 5 months...... won't deed the paper through....
Great - works really well
This printer will happily print 25 pages without any issues and photos are looking pretty neat for a cheapish printer. Successfully printed via wi-fi and scanned so good in my book.
not working after 5 months
Very good
I’ve just purchased this printer a few moments ago, Got it up and running in a few seconds, brilliant!
Clean and simple lines
After initial headscratching so easily set up clear instructions.
Instantink doesn’t work
I bought this product because it claimed to be compatible with The instantink features but despite having brought a prepaid card and spending 2 hours trying to connect to web services, the printer will still function like a regular printer. Followed the instructions and endured the printer was connected to the internet but for some reason Web services were apparently too busy to connect my printer to it.
this product has never worked
Bought in August, followed installation instructions to the letter, both methods of connection, wireless and USB. Neither worked. Website no help either. Now it is just gathering dust and my son can't print any of his A-Level assignments.