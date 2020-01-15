By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hp Dj2630 Printer

4.5(192)Write a review
Hp Dj2630 Printer
£ 44.00
£44.00/each

Product Description

  • Great HP all-in-one printer – print, copy and scan
  • Save up to 70% on ink with 3 months' free trial of HP Instant Ink
  • Direct wireless printing
  • - Print, copy and scan while saving space with a wireless all-in-one printer
  • - Easily connect your smartphone, tablet, or laptop and print from anywhere in your home
  • - Manage your printer effortlessly thanks to an easy to use control panel
  • HP Deskjet 2630 All-in-One Wireless Printer, HP Instant Ink Compatible with 3 month trial. Get connected and start printing fast with easy setup from your smartphone or tablet. Easily manage printing tasks and scan on the go with the HP all-in-one printer remote app.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

192 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

I bought this printer last year and it has worked

4 stars

I bought this printer last year and it has worked perfectly ever since, very easy to set up, and I would recommend it to anyone looking to buy an economical low cost printer.

NOT THREE MONTH FREE INK TRIAL - ONLY TWO!!

4 stars

An OK printer, however, Tesco advertise it with three months free ink trial but there is only two months free.

The best printer I have ever had.

5 stars

so easy to connect to your pc/laptop via wireless.Love it.. no messing about.Job done!

Doesn't last long.

1 stars

Broke after 4 or 5 months...... won't deed the paper through....

Great - works really well

5 stars

This printer will happily print 25 pages without any issues and photos are looking pretty neat for a cheapish printer. Successfully printed via wi-fi and scanned so good in my book.

not working after 5 months

1 stars

not working after 5 months

Very good

4 stars

I’ve just purchased this printer a few moments ago, Got it up and running in a few seconds, brilliant!

Clean and simple lines

5 stars

After initial headscratching so easily set up clear instructions.

Instantink doesn’t work

2 stars

I bought this product because it claimed to be compatible with The instantink features but despite having brought a prepaid card and spending 2 hours trying to connect to web services, the printer will still function like a regular printer. Followed the instructions and endured the printer was connected to the internet but for some reason Web services were apparently too busy to connect my printer to it.

this product has never worked

1 stars

Bought in August, followed installation instructions to the letter, both methods of connection, wireless and USB. Neither worked. Website no help either. Now it is just gathering dust and my son can't print any of his A-Level assignments.

1-10 of 192 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Basics A4 White Paper 500 Sheets 75Gsm

£ 2.95
£2.95/each

Hp 304 Original Black Printer Ink Cartridge

£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Tesco Multipurpose Paper 80Gsm 500 Sheets

£ 3.35
£3.35/each

Hp Premium 80Gsm 500 Sheets

£ 5.50
£5.50/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here