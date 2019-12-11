Naked Noodle Ramen Hot & Sour Soup 25G

Product Description
- Instant Noodles in a Spicy Sweet and Sour Broth with Carrot, Red Pepper and Spring Onion.
- Ramen noodles in a spicy sweet & sour broth with carrot, red pepper & spring onion.
- Chili rating - medium - 2
- 85 cals per serving
- Tastefully naked
- Low fat as consumed
- No preservatives
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 25g
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Dried Noodles (60%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt], Sugar, Potato Starch, Flavourings (contain Barley, Celery), Tomato Powder, Salt, Ground Ginger (1.2%), Garlic Powder, Dried Carrot (0.8%), Dried Red Pepper (0.8%), Dried Spring Onion (0.8%), Chilli Powder (0.8%), Onion Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Maltodextrin, Ground Turmeric, Colour (Paprika Extract), Barley Malt Vinegar Powder
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions
- Empty contents of the sachet into a cup or mug.
- Add 200ml (1/3 pint) of boiling water, and stir well.
- Leave to stand for 2 minutes.
Number of uses
This pack provides 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd.,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
Return to
- Symington's Ltd.,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
Net Contents
25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(made up as per instructions) Per 100g (as consumed)
|(made up as per instructions) Per sachet (225g) (as consumed)
|Energy
|161kJ(38kcal)
|361kJ(85kcal)
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|7.4g
|16.6g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.1g
|Protein
|1.3g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.59g
|1.32g
|Sodium:
|235mg
|530mg
|This pack provides 1 serving
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019