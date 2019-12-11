By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Naked Noodle Ramen Hot & Sour Soup 25G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Naked Noodle Ramen Hot & Sour Soup 25G
£ 0.50
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Instant Noodles in a Spicy Sweet and Sour Broth with Carrot, Red Pepper and Spring Onion.
  • Ramen noodles in a spicy sweet & sour broth with carrot, red pepper & spring onion.
  • Chili rating - medium - 2
  • 85 cals per serving
  • Tastefully naked
  • Low fat as consumed
  • No preservatives
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 25g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Dried Noodles (60%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt], Sugar, Potato Starch, Flavourings (contain Barley, Celery), Tomato Powder, Salt, Ground Ginger (1.2%), Garlic Powder, Dried Carrot (0.8%), Dried Red Pepper (0.8%), Dried Spring Onion (0.8%), Chilli Powder (0.8%), Onion Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Maltodextrin, Ground Turmeric, Colour (Paprika Extract), Barley Malt Vinegar Powder

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions
  • Empty contents of the sachet into a cup or mug.
  • Add 200ml (1/3 pint) of boiling water, and stir well.
  • Leave to stand for 2 minutes.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(made up as per instructions) Per 100g (as consumed)(made up as per instructions) Per sachet (225g) (as consumed)
Energy161kJ(38kcal)361kJ(85kcal)
Fat0.3g0.6g
of which saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate7.4g16.6g
of which sugars1.5g3.4g
Fibre0.5g1.1g
Protein1.3g2.9g
Salt0.59g1.32g
Sodium:235mg530mg
This pack provides 1 serving--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Naked Soup Ginger & Spring Onion Noodles 80G

£ 1.00
£12.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Sweet & Spicy Noodle Soup In A Mug 5 Pack 115G

£ 0.80
£0.70/100g

Ainsley Harriott Hot & Sour Soup 3 Pack 60G

£ 1.00
£1.67/100g

Naked Soup Pot Cantonese Chilli Chicken 80G

£ 1.00
£12.50/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here