Tesco Hp 302 Xl Multipack Printer Ink

DO NOT BUY TESCO INK
Not a quality or consistent product, cartridges are recycled by Tesco to a poor standard with these often displaying compatibility problems between the cartridge and printed and resultant poor print quality. I am completely sick of buying these, only to arrive home and to find them to have problems. Don't sent your cartridges back to Tesco to help save them money if they can't even refill them, reset them and put a quality product back out for consumers. Disgusted. I want my money back.
Each one of these cartridges hasn't worked on my printer. Shows up with the message that cartridge is ddamaged. That's after changing the settings to take any make of cartridge .