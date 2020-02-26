Yes To Tomatoes Charcoal 2 Step Nose Kit 8Ml

Product Description
- 2-Step Nose Kit
- Yes to™ keeping your nose clean with charcoal to detoxify and get rid of those nasty clogged pores.
- Yes to™ charcoal and tomato extract to remove oil, dirt and those other nasties on your nose so it doesn't get out of joint.
- Charcoal a natural detoxifier and impurity remover to deep clean skin. Not just for BBQs anymore!
- Tomatoes a natural source of antioxidants. Good for your insides, too (any excuse for pizza!).
- Assembled in USA of U.S. and foreign components.
- Buh-bye clogged pores!
- 95% natural ingredients
- Formulated without parabens and silicones
- Pack size: 8ML
Information
Ingredients
Detoxifying Charcoal Cleanser: Water (Aqua), Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Propanediol, Glycerin, Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Polylactic Acid, Salicylic Acid, Charcoal Powder, Solanum Lycopersicum (Tomato) Fruit Extract), Aspalathus Linearis Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Extract, Cucurbita Pepo (Pumpkin), Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Glyceryl Caprylate, Glyceryl Undecylenate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Alcohol, Iron Oxides (CI 77499), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Benzoate, Detoxifying Charcoal Nose Strip: Water (Aqua), Polyvinyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Charcoal Powder (CI 77267), Propylene Glycol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1
- Apply warm water around the nose area. Use the cotton swab to apply the cleanser (in the small packet) around the nose area to open pores. Rinse, leaving nose area wet.
- Step 2
- Remove the backing from the nose strip and apply, adjusting to get the perfect fit. Wait 10 minutes until dry, then gently pull the nose strip off and rinse off any residue. See ya photo filter, you're no longer needed!
Number of uses
2-Step Single Use Nose Kit
Warnings
- You Probably Already Know This, But...
- For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Stop use and contact a doctor if an adverse reaction occurs. Contains natural ingredients, so product discoloration may occur.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Yes To, Inc.,
- Pasadena,
- CA,
- 91105,
- USA.
Return to
- Yes to Carrots UK Ltd.,
- GL50 2QJ.
- Questions? Visit yesto.com or yesto.co.uk
Safety information
