Yes To Tomatoes Charcoal Mud Mask 10Ml

Product Description
- Detoxifying Charcoal Mud Mask
- Yes to™ charcoal and LBM (little black mask) that detoxifies and rids skin of nasty impurities.
- Charcoal a natural detoxifier and impurity remover to deep clean skin. Not just for BBQs anymore!
- Salicylic Acid a blemish clearing ingredient which prevents new trouble spots from forming (aka your new BFF!).
- Yes to™ detoxifying charcoal and salicylic acid to help keep skin clear (and say bye bye blemishes).
- Assembled in USA of U.S. and foreign components.
- 96% natural ingredients
- Formulated without parabens, SLS and silicones
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Propanediol, Bentonite, Kaolin, Glycerin, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Galactoarabinan, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Charcoal Powder, Salicylic Acid, Allantoin, Citrullus Lanatus (Watermelon) Fruit Extract, Lens Esculenta (Lentil) Seed Extract, Solanum Lycopersicum (Tomato) Fruit/Leaf/Stem Extract, Gingko Biloba Leaf Extract, Cucurbita Pepo (Pumpkin), Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Aspalathus Linearis Extract, Xanthan Gum, Iron Oxide (CI 77499), Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum)
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Apply a generous amount to clean skin and let it work its detoxifying magic for 5-10 minutes. (Feel free to lie down and close your eyes, too!)
- Rinse off with water to reveal your clean complexion. Blemishes will be history in no time!
Number of uses
1 Single Use Mask
Warnings
- You Probably Already Know This, But...
- For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Stop use and contact your doctor if an adverse reaction occurs. Contains natural ingredients, so product discoloration may occur.
Name and address
- Manufacture for:
- Yes To, Inc.,
- Pasadena,
- CA,
- 91105,
- USA.
Return to
- Yes to Carrots UK Ltd.,
- GL50 2QJ.
- Questions? Visit yesto.com or yesto.co.uk
Net Contents
10ml
Safety information
You Probably Already Know This, But... For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Stop use and contact your doctor if an adverse reaction occurs. Contains natural ingredients, so product discoloration may occur.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020