Original Source Lemon & Lime Foaming Shower Gel 180Ml

Sooo Refreshing
Ioved this product so much I used it every morning as part of my morning routine due to how the smells would wake you up properly. This smelt heavenly and the lather is so thick, creamy and silky all at the same time. A little goes a long way. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Poor product experience
We are a hard water area. This gel is like using a poor shaving foam - - it gels nicely out of the bottle and foams brilliantly - but immediately there is no holding together of the material to act as a showering product and there is not smooth lubricating effect on the skin - in my opinion this product lacks the 'whatever' that make products a pleasure to use!! Now the Tea Tree oil shower gel - different story :)
Great Scent!!
i have been using original source products for nearly a year now and i tried this and it was amazing! better than any other shower product I've bought in the past. 100% recommend.
Great product
This product is very very foaming even with small amount
Great
This is an amazing product love it and definitely will use again left my skin feeling very smooth, good size bottle bright and eye catching also with the vibrant colours it displays.. the smell is amazing nice and fresh and leaves me feeling ready for the day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
big fan
I'm a huge fan of this!! I've been using it as foam to shave with, for a bubbly bath and as a shower gel and it works great for all of these things. it's got loads of different uses and it smells amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great feeling shower gel
I really didn't know what to expect from this shower gel but I have to admit that this is definitely a bit of an experience. Once the gel that comes out of the bottle starts to be applied, it starts foaming up pretty intensely! Definitely an experience and a great feeling when showering with. I recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It’s nice... just remember it’s not shower gel!
Great smelling product, bottle is nice and you use it by pressing down on the top like an aeresol yo get the foam, which is a nice touch. I don’t actually have anything negative to say about it, but I just prefer shower gel as it’s thicker. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lemoney loveliness
This smells absolutely georgeous! The fresh lemon and lime scent is the perfect aroma to wake you up during your morning shower. The bottle is ergonomically shaped which makes it easy to grip and the dispenser is very convenient. It also leaves your skin beautifully soft and doubles up as a shaving foam too! Only downside is that I wish the dispenser released the foam in a more controlled manner as I didn't manage to get 35 uses out of it. The product still lasted a good while so this is a minor. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Didn’t love it!
I loved the idea of this but the smell wasn’t very strong, I found the top a little difficult to use. It was a nice idea but not more than that. I wouldn’t recommend or suggest this product to a friend. I felt like there was more waste as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]