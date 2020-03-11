By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Original Source Lemon & Lime Foaming Shower Gel 180Ml

4.5(52)Write a review
Original Source Lemon & Lime Foaming Shower Gel 180Ml
£ 1.50
£0.83/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Lemon & Lime Foaming Shower Gel
  • Showers just got more intense! Original Source Lemon & Lime Foaming Shower Gel is packed with 100% natural fragrance and essential oils. Watch the unique gel transform into an intense, 100% natural fragranced foam that's set to deliver a shower experience like no other. With 10 x more foam* and up to 35 intensely rich creamy showers in each bottle - go on - Unleash the foam! Our zingy limes are sourced from both Peru and Mexico. Our lemons are sourced from Sicily. Growing lemons has always been an important part of Sicilian agriculture - 80% of all Italian production of lemons originate from the island and this has been true since Roman times! The lemons are handpicked by farmers and cold pressed to extract the 100% natural fragrance that goes straight into our foaming shower gel. Our products are tested on us, never on animals, paraben free and we're proud to be Vegan too. Original Source Foaming Shower Gel is manufactured in the UK.
  • *versus our regular shower gel
  • 100% natural fragrance
  • Intense shower experience & great for shaving
  • With 100% lemon & lime essentials oils
  • Paraben free
  • Up to 35 showers
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 180ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Isopentane, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Lauramine Oxide, Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Copolymer, Parfum, Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Peel Oil, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Oil, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, DMDM Hydantoin, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Citrus Sinensis (Orange) Peel Oil Expressed, Lactic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Limonene, Citral, CI 19140

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Point away from eyes. Dispense a small amount directly into palm of hand. Massage over body and rinse thoroughly.

Warnings

  • WARNING: AVOID EYE CONTACT- IRRITATING TO EYES: Immediately rinse the eye with clean water. If irritation persists seek medical attention.
  • WARNING: Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No Smoking. 9% by mass of the contents are flammable. Keep out of the reach of children. Use only as directed. DO NOT USE AS BATH FOAM.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Name and address

  • Freepost, PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG.
  • PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,
  • 'C' Ardilaun Ct.,
  • 112-114 St Stephens Green,

Return to

  • UK Free phone +44(0)800 581 001
  • Freepost, PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG.
  • PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,
  • 'C' Ardilaun Ct.,
  • 112-114 St Stephens Green,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 TD28,
  • Eire.
  • www.original-source.com

Net Contents

180ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: AVOID EYE CONTACT- IRRITATING TO EYES: Immediately rinse the eye with clean water. If irritation persists seek medical attention. WARNING: Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No Smoking. 9% by mass of the contents are flammable. Keep out of the reach of children. Use only as directed. DO NOT USE AS BATH FOAM. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

52 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Sooo Refreshing

5 stars

Ioved this product so much I used it every morning as part of my morning routine due to how the smells would wake you up properly. This smelt heavenly and the lather is so thick, creamy and silky all at the same time. A little goes a long way. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Poor product experience

1 stars

We are a hard water area. This gel is like using a poor shaving foam - - it gels nicely out of the bottle and foams brilliantly - but immediately there is no holding together of the material to act as a showering product and there is not smooth lubricating effect on the skin - in my opinion this product lacks the 'whatever' that make products a pleasure to use!! Now the Tea Tree oil shower gel - different story :)

Great Scent!!

5 stars

i have been using original source products for nearly a year now and i tried this and it was amazing! better than any other shower product I've bought in the past. 100% recommend.

Great product

5 stars

This product is very very foaming even with small amount

Great

5 stars

This is an amazing product love it and definitely will use again left my skin feeling very smooth, good size bottle bright and eye catching also with the vibrant colours it displays.. the smell is amazing nice and fresh and leaves me feeling ready for the day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

big fan

5 stars

I'm a huge fan of this!! I've been using it as foam to shave with, for a bubbly bath and as a shower gel and it works great for all of these things. it's got loads of different uses and it smells amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great feeling shower gel

5 stars

I really didn't know what to expect from this shower gel but I have to admit that this is definitely a bit of an experience. Once the gel that comes out of the bottle starts to be applied, it starts foaming up pretty intensely! Definitely an experience and a great feeling when showering with. I recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It’s nice... just remember it’s not shower gel!

4 stars

Great smelling product, bottle is nice and you use it by pressing down on the top like an aeresol yo get the foam, which is a nice touch. I don’t actually have anything negative to say about it, but I just prefer shower gel as it’s thicker. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lemoney loveliness

4 stars

This smells absolutely georgeous! The fresh lemon and lime scent is the perfect aroma to wake you up during your morning shower. The bottle is ergonomically shaped which makes it easy to grip and the dispenser is very convenient. It also leaves your skin beautifully soft and doubles up as a shaving foam too! Only downside is that I wish the dispenser released the foam in a more controlled manner as I didn't manage to get 35 uses out of it. The product still lasted a good while so this is a minor. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Didn’t love it!

1 stars

I loved the idea of this but the smell wasn’t very strong, I found the top a little difficult to use. It was a nice idea but not more than that. I wouldn’t recommend or suggest this product to a friend. I felt like there was more waste as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 52 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Original Source Mint & Tea Tree Shower Gel180ml

£ 1.50
£0.83/100ml

Offer

Original Source Pineapple&Lemon Showergel250ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Oral-B Pro- Expert Professional Protect Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 1.90
£2.54/100ml

Offer

Plenty White Kitchen Roll 100 Sheets

£ 2.00
£2.00/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here