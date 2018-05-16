Berol Whiteboard Markers 4 Pack

Product Description
- 4 Assorted Ink Bullet Tip Whiteboard Markers
- Bullet Tip
- For bold, even lines
- Bold, vivid ink
- For use on whiteboards, as well as glass and other smooth, non-porous surfaces.
- Versatile bullet tip
- Markers with colour-coded caps for easy identification.
- Also try:
- Fine tip
- Broad tip
- Chisel tip
- For whiteboards
- Low odour ink
- Bold, vivid colours
- Bullet tip for bold, even lines
- Xylene and toulene free
- Writes boldly, erases cleanly
Information
Storage
Store in horizontal position when not in use
Preparation and Usage
- Do not shake
- Do not use on cloth
- Recap when not in use
- If left uncapped for an extended period of time, recap for 24 hours and marker should recover
Name and address
- Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd,
- Halifax Avenue,
- Fradley Park,
- Lichfield,
- WS13 8SS.
Return to
- If you are not completely satisfied with your product, please contact us at www.berol.co.uk or call us at 020 3027 6892
Net Contents
4 x Whiteboard Markers
