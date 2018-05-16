Safe And Sound Twin Travel Bottles 50G

Product Description
- Pair of Travel Bottles with Handy Filling Funnel
- Safe and Sound travel bottles are an ideal solution for transporting your liquids in your hand luggage. All bottles are below 100ml and therefore are compliant with airport security.
- Airport friendly
Information
Produce of
Made in: PRC
Preparation and Usage
- Cleaning Instructions
- Before using this bottle for the first time and subsequent times, wash out in warm soapy water and allow to dry before refilling.
- Please retain the information on this pack for future reference
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Paul Murray Plc,
- Wide Lane,
- Southampton,
- SO18 2FA,
- UK.
Return to
- Paul Murray Plc,
- Wide Lane,
- Southampton,
- SO18 2FA,
- UK.
- www.murrayshealthandbeauty.com
