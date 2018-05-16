Eos Visibly Soft Coconut Milk Lip Balm 7G

Product Description
- Lip balm
- Quench thirsty lips with eos' lasting hydration lip balm. Deeply hydrates, restores softness and seals in moisture for beautifully hydrated, visibly soft lips. Enriched with organic oils & sumptuous shea butter to keep your lips delightfully moisturised, soft and sensationally smooth. Show your lips the love they deserve, choose rich Coconut Milk.
- Product Highlights:
- Nourishing cocoa & shea butter
- Without mineral oils
- Dermatologist tested
- Gluten free
- Deeply hydrates, restores softness & seals in moisture
- Deeply hydrates for softer lips
- Pack size: 7G
Information
Ingredients
Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Beesewax/Cera Alba (Cire d'Abeille), Jojoba Esters, Flavor (Aroma), Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Wax, Synthetic Beeswax, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Stevia Rebaudiana Leaf/Stem Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Swipe balm on to your lips as often as needed.
Name and address
- EOS Products S.a.r.l,
- L-2557 Luxembourg.
Return to
- evolutionofsmooth.com
Net Contents
7g ℮
