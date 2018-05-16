By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eos Visibly Soft Coconut Milk Lip Balm 7G

Eos Visibly Soft Coconut Milk Lip Balm 7G
Product Description

  • Lip balm
  • Quench thirsty lips with eos' lasting hydration lip balm. Deeply hydrates, restores softness and seals in moisture for beautifully hydrated, visibly soft lips. Enriched with organic oils & sumptuous shea butter to keep your lips delightfully moisturised, soft and sensationally smooth. Show your lips the love they deserve, choose rich Coconut Milk.
  • Product Highlights:
  • Nourishing cocoa & shea butter
  • Without mineral oils
  • Dermatologist tested
  • Gluten free
  • Deeply hydrates, restores softness & seals in moisture
  • Pack size: 7G

Information

Ingredients

Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Beesewax/Cera Alba (Cire d'Abeille), Jojoba Esters, Flavor (Aroma), Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Wax, Synthetic Beeswax, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Stevia Rebaudiana Leaf/Stem Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Produce of

Made in USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Swipe balm on to your lips as often as needed.

Name and address

  • EOS Products S.a.r.l,
  • L-2557 Luxembourg.

Return to

  • evolutionofsmooth.com

Net Contents

7g ℮

Using Product Information

