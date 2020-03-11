Eos Organic Strawberry Smooth Lip Balm 7G

Product Description
- Lip balm
- Quench thirsty lips with eos' lasting hydration lip balm. Enriched with organic oils & sumptuous shea butter to keep your lips delightfully moisturised, soft and sensationally smooth. Show your lips the love they deserve, choose delectable Strawberry Sorbet.
- Product Highlights:
- 100% natural ingredients
- Certified Organic by Ecocert*
- Without mineral oils
- Dermatologist tested
- Gluten free
- Not tested on animals
- *100% natural origin of total. 95% of the total ingredients are from organic farming. COSMOS ORGANIC certified by Ecocert Greenlife according to Cosmos standard.
- Certified organic
- 100% natural ingredients
- Organic oils & shea butter
- Contains sustainably sourced ingredients
- Dermatologist tested
- Without mineral oils
- 100% natural origin of total
- 95% of the total ingredients are from organic farming
- Gluten-free
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 7G
Information
Ingredients
Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Beeswax/Cera Alba (Cire d'Abeille)*, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil*, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire de Carnauba*, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil*, Flavor (Aroma), Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter*, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil*, Fragaria Vesca (Strawberry) Fruit Extract*, Tocopherol, Stevia Rebaudiana Leaf/Stem Extract*, Beta-Sitosterol, Squalene, *Organic, *Ingredients from organic farming
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Produce of
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Swipe balm on to your lips as often as needed.
Name and address
- EOS Products S.a.r.l,
- L-2557 Luxembourg.
Return to
- evolutionofsmooth.com
Net Contents
7g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020