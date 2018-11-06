Cake Decor Cake Pens 16G

My little girl had so much fun with her friends de
My little girl had so much fun with her friends decorating their cupcakes and biscuits with these - no mess!
Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Colours (E102, E110, E120, E129, E133)
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.
Packing. Recyclable
8 x Cake Pens
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|502kJ/120kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|30.0g
|of which sugars
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.0g
E110, E129, E102 may have an adverse effect on the activity and attention in children. WARNING: Pen lid can present a choking hazard to small children.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019