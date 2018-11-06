By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cake Decor Cake Pens 16G

5(1)Write a review
Cake Decor Cake Pens 16G
£ 2.50
£15.63/100g

Product Description

  • 8 Easy-To-Use Edible Ink Pens
  • Looking for Inspiration?
  • Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips, techniques and more products and recipes.
  • Share your bakes with us on social media to win!
  • #CakeDecorCakePens
  • 8 easy-to-use edible ink pens for drawing bright designs on all your iced bakes!
  • Fun & colourful
  • Pack size: 16g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Colours (E102, E110, E120, E129, E133)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.

Preparation and Usage

  • For Best Results:
  • Let your sugarpaste icing harden before writing.

Warnings

  • E110, E129, E102 may have an adverse effect on the activity and attention in children.
  • WARNING: Pen lid can present a choking hazard to small children.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  Cake Décor Ltd,
  UK,
  G68 9LH.

Return to

  Get in Touch: customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Net Contents

8 x Cake Pens

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 502kJ/120kcal
Fat 0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrate 30.0g
of which sugars 0.0g
Protein 0.0g
Fibre 0.0g
Salt 0.0g

Safety information

View more safety information

E110, E129, E102 may have an adverse effect on the activity and attention in children. WARNING: Pen lid can present a choking hazard to small children.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My little girl had so much fun with her friends de

5 stars

My little girl had so much fun with her friends decorating their cupcakes and biscuits with these - no mess!

