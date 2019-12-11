J20 Orange & Passion Fruit 6 X 275Ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 97kJ/23kcal
Product Description
- Orange and Passion Fruit Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
- Pack size: 1650ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange 20%, Passion Fruit 4%), Orange Fruit from Concentrate (9%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Storage
Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well & serve chilled.
Number of uses
275ml bottle = 1 serving
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1 800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
Net Contents
6 x 275ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|97kJ/23kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|of which Sugars
|4.7g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Using Product Information
