J20 Apple & Raspberry 275Ml X 6

My kids love J2O
Very sweet and high in calorie for how much you get in the bottle although my children do love this drink and demand for it every christmas!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 92kJ/22kcal
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 27%, Raspberry 5%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottles
Pack contains 6 servings of 275ml
6 x 275ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|92kJ/22kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|of which Sugars
|4.7g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.06g
