By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

J20 Apple & Raspberry 275Ml X 6

3(1)Write a review
J20 Apple & Raspberry 275Ml X 6
£ 3.00
£0.18/100ml

Offer

Each 275ml bottle contains:
  • Energy253kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars13g
    14%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 92kJ/22kcal

Product Description

  • Apple and Raspberry Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • Pack size: 1650ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 27%, Raspberry 5%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottles

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well & serve chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings of 275ml

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1 800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.

Net Contents

6 x 275ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 92kJ/22kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4.7g
of which Sugars 4.7g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.06g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

My kids love J2O

3 stars

Very sweet and high in calorie for how much you get in the bottle although my children do love this drink and demand for it every christmas!

Usually bought next

J20 Orange & Passion Fruit 6 X 275Ml

£ 3.00
£0.18/100ml

Offer

Shloer Sparkling White Grape Juice 750Ml

£ 1.00
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Shloer Sparkling Red Grape Juice 750Ml

£ 1.00
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Appletiser 100% Apple Juice Lightly Sparkling 6X250ml

£ 2.50
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here