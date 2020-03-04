Hilife Natural The Fishy One Cat Food 8X70g

Cats love it!!!
Excellent quality, no waste, nothing ever left on the plate. Appears to be very satisfying.
Every scrap gets eaten.
Very expensive but at least they eat it all. Decided to try this after they just started refusing to eat the lumps in standard cat food. Probably has something to do with the fact that most other foods are full of grain and cats just don't like grain! I was wasting most of the food I put down but with this they eat it all. It's a close one but I think this actually works out cheaper because there is no waste.