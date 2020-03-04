By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hilife Natural The Chicken One Cat Food 8X70g

4(1)Write a review
Hilife Natural The Chicken One Cat Food 8X70g
£ 3.00
£0.54/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A complete pet food for adult cats.
  • Our recipe for health and happiness
  • Real Chicken and Beef provides essential amino acids for growth & cell renewal
  • Chicory may help to maintain healthy gut flora
  • Yeast extract a natural source of B Vitamins
  • Natural Oils a source of Omega 3 and 6 for healthy skin & a glossy coat
  • Yucca extract may help control stool odour
  • Each delicious dish is carefully prepared with 100% natural ingredients, the tasty ones we know cats love. They are also grain free.
  • We use only the best quality ingredients to help your cat stay healthy and happy.
  • We're proud of our pet food, because it matters. For over 30 years, we've been delighting the nation's pets with nutritious and delicious meals.
  • Our pets love their HiLife
  • - We hope yours do too!
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • 50% chicken or beef
  • 200% loved
  • Enriched with vitamins & minerals
  • 1 to 7 years
  • Gently steamed
  • Pack size: 560G
Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container in the fridge but return to room temperature before feeding. Use within 24 hours.For best before and factory reg. nos.: see side panel.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide: HiLife it's only natural can be fed every day. As a guide, if fed exclusively, an average (4kg) cat should be fed 3 pouches daily. If fed as part of a mixed diet avoid over-feeding by monitoring food intake. Serve at room temperature. Always ensure a plentiful supply of water is available.

Warnings

  • As we use only natural ingredients, colour and texture may vary. Although every precaution has been taken in the preparation of these recipes, they may still contain small bones.

Name and address

  • Town & Country Petfoods Ltd,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • Leics,
  • LE13 0HR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Please state these details in all correspondence.
  • Town & Country Petfoods Ltd,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • Leics,
  • LE13 0HR,
  • UK.
  • hilifepet.co.uk

Net Contents

8 x 70g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

As we use only natural ingredients, colour and texture may vary. Although every precaution has been taken in the preparation of these recipes, they may still contain small bones.

    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken (46%), Beef (4%), Yeast Extract, Cassava Extract, Minerals, Sunflower Oil, Chicory Extract (50 mg/kg), Yucca Extract (50 mg/kg)

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container in the fridge but return to room temperature before feeding. Use within 24 hours.For best before and factory reg. nos.: see side panel.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
    Protein:9.5%
    Fat content4.5%
    Crude fibres0.1%
    Crude ash1.2%
    Moisture84%
    Vitamin A1,785 iu/kg
    Vitamin D3205 iu/kg
    Vitamin E50 mg/kg
    Iron (3b103)1.0 mg/kg
    Iodine (3b201)0.8 mg/kg
    Copper (E4)0.5 mg/kg
    Manganese (3b503)1.7 mg/kg
    Zinc (3b604)27.8 mg/kg
    Taurine410 mg/kg
    Cassia gum2,520 mg/kg
    Additives:-
    Nutritional Additives:-
    Technological Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Chicken (50%), Yeast Extract, Cassava Extract, Minerals, Sunflower Oil, Chicory Extract (50 mg/kg), Yucca Extract (50 mg/kg)

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

love it

4 stars

my 2 fussy ragdoll cats love this food ill buy loads whilst its on offer

