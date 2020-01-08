By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Groov-E Pocket Dab Radio

5(2)Write a review
Groov-E Pocket Dab Radio
£ 29.00
£29.00/each

Product Description

  • Compact pocket DAB Radio with 64 Preset Stations
  • 3.5mm Headphone Socket, includes earphones
  • LCD Display, Torchlight, Micro USB Charging Cable
  • - DAB/FM Radio
  • - LCD Display
  • - 64 Preset Stations
  • - 3.5mm Headphone Socket
  • - Earphones Included
  • - Torchlight
  • This pocket-sized digital radio from Groov-e is just what you need when you're on the move.
  • With its clean modern styling it looks and sounds just right. It's lightweight and compact and just ideal for use when you're walking, in the gym, riding on buses and trains or maybe just relaxing when you're being driven by car. It's just so useful you can use it almost anywhere.
  • The small but powerful pocket DAB radio is easy to carry and easy to use. With 64 preset channels (32 DAB and 32FM) you will always find great sounds and speech to listen to with all your favourite stations right there. And the LCD display shows you what station is playing so making your choice is really simple.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

GREAT PRODUCT.

5 stars

my husband loves this radio. huge amount of channels recieved, and excellent quality.

groove radio

5 stars

bought 2 weeks ago reception is very good /static and on the move very clear no reception loss

