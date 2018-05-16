By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Napolina 50/50 Spaghetti 500G

Napolina 50/50 Spaghetti 500G
£ 1.28
£2.56/kg

Product Description

  • Pasta Made with 50% Whole Wheat Durum Semolina and 50% Standard Durum Wheat Semolina
  • Napolina have selected a mixture of Italian regular and whole wheat durum semolina to bring you a delicious pasta with hidden whole wheat.
  • Napolina regular pasta with hidden whole wheat
  • 50% durum wheat and 50% whole wheat durum semolina
  • Hidden whole wheat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Durum Whole Wheat Semolina (50%), Durum Wheat Semolina (50%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Once opened, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place away from strong odours. Unused product is not suitable for freezing.Best before end: Back of pack

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Add pasta to a large pan of slightly salted boiling water, return to the boil and cook for 10-12 minutes according to taste. A shorter cooking time will create a firmer authentic Italian texture ('al dente', meaning 'firm to bite'). Drain and serve with your favourite Napolina pasta sauce.
Pasta will appear lighter in colour when cooked.

Produce of

Prepared and packed in Italy

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately six 75g portions

Name and address

  • Prepared and packed for:
  • Napolina Ltd.,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,

Return to

  • Napolina Ltd.,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.napolina.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper: 100g uncookedper: 75g uncooked
Energy1454kJ/343kcal1090kJ/257kcal
Fat1.8g1.3g
-of which saturates 0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate 67.0g50.3g
-of which sugars 1.5g1.1g
Fibre7.2g5.4g
Protein11.2g8.4g
Salt0.07g0.05g
This pack contains approximately six 75g portions

