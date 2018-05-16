Napolina 50/50 Spaghetti 500G

Product Description
- Pasta Made with 50% Whole Wheat Durum Semolina and 50% Standard Durum Wheat Semolina
- Napolina have selected a mixture of Italian regular and whole wheat durum semolina to bring you a delicious pasta with hidden whole wheat.
- Napolina regular pasta with hidden whole wheat
- 50% durum wheat and 50% whole wheat durum semolina
- Hidden whole wheat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Durum Whole Wheat Semolina (50%), Durum Wheat Semolina (50%)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Once opened, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place away from strong odours. Unused product is not suitable for freezing.Best before end: Back of pack
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Add pasta to a large pan of slightly salted boiling water, return to the boil and cook for 10-12 minutes according to taste. A shorter cooking time will create a firmer authentic Italian texture ('al dente', meaning 'firm to bite'). Drain and serve with your favourite Napolina pasta sauce.
Pasta will appear lighter in colour when cooked.
Produce of
Prepared and packed in Italy
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately six 75g portions
Name and address
- Prepared and packed for:
- Napolina Ltd.,
- Royal Liver Building,
- Pier Head,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per: 100g uncooked
|per: 75g uncooked
|Energy
|1454kJ/343kcal
|1090kJ/257kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|1.3g
|-of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|67.0g
|50.3g
|-of which sugars
|1.5g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|7.2g
|5.4g
|Protein
|11.2g
|8.4g
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.05g
|-
|-
