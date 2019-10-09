By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barilla Gemelli Microwave Pasta 241G

Barilla Gemelli Microwave Pasta 241G
Product Description

  • Cooked Durum Wheat Semolina Pasta
  • For easy recipe ideas visit us at barilla.com
  • Packaged produced without the intentional addition of BPA
  • Fully cooked
  • All natural
  • Al dente perfection in 60 seconds
  • Pouch made without BPA
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 241g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Pasta (98%) [Water; Semolina (Wheat); Durum Wheat Flour], Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Egg

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and consume before the date given. Refrigerate leftovers and use within 2 days of opening. Do not reheat in the pouch.

Produce of

Manufactured in the United States of America

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Open
  • Gently knead pouch to separate pasta.
  • Tear to vent prior to cooking.
  • 2. Heat
  • Microwave for 60 seconds.
  • Caution: Steam in pouch will be hot, use cool touch zones when handling.
  • Or on Stove: pour pasta and 2 tsp. olive oil in skillet.
  • Stir 2-4 minutes until heated.
  • 3. Add
  • Your favorite ingredients and enjoy!

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Lane,
  • Boughton,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

241g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (microwaved)
Energy 701 kJ / 166 Kcal
Fat 1.3g
Of which Saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrates29.5g
Of which Sugars 0.4g
Fibre 4.0g
Protein 7.0g
Salt 0.45g

