Barilla Gemelli Microwave Pasta 241G

Product Description
- Cooked Durum Wheat Semolina Pasta
- For easy recipe ideas visit us at barilla.com
- Packaged produced without the intentional addition of BPA
- Fully cooked
- All natural
- Al dente perfection in 60 seconds
- Pouch made without BPA
- No preservatives
- Pack size: 241g
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Pasta (98%) [Water; Semolina (Wheat); Durum Wheat Flour], Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Egg
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and consume before the date given. Refrigerate leftovers and use within 2 days of opening. Do not reheat in the pouch.
Produce of
Manufactured in the United States of America
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Open
- Gently knead pouch to separate pasta.
- Tear to vent prior to cooking.
- 2. Heat
- Microwave for 60 seconds.
- Caution: Steam in pouch will be hot, use cool touch zones when handling.
- Or on Stove: pour pasta and 2 tsp. olive oil in skillet.
- Stir 2-4 minutes until heated.
- 3. Add
- Your favorite ingredients and enjoy!
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Humfrey Lane,
- Boughton,
- NN2 8XB.
Distributor address
- Euro Food Brands,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Humfrey Lane,
- Boughton,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Humfrey Lane,
- Boughton,
- NN2 8XB.
Net Contents
241g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (microwaved)
|Energy
|701 kJ / 166 Kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|Of which Saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|29.5g
|Of which Sugars
|0.4g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|Protein
|7.0g
|Salt
|0.45g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019