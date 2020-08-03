We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Exfoliating Mitt

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Exfoliating Mitt

4.8(719)
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Exfoliating Mitt
Bondi Sands Dual Action Exfoliating Mitt prepares the skin for a flawless streak-free golden tan:The black side prepares the skin by removing any dead skin cells and fake tan residue.The blue side of the mitt removes any unwanted tanning errors.
Bondi Sands is a registered trademark of Bondi Sands Pty Ltd.
The Australian tanDual action, prepared, tan and remove

Produce of

Made in PRC

Preparation and Usage

For best results:Step 1 Ensure skin is clean and soft by showering with warm soapy water. Wet mitt and squeeze out excess water.Step 2 For pre-tan exfoliation or self-tan residue removal use the black side and massage the skin in a vertical direction, applying pressure.Step 3 To correct tanning errors use the blue side and gently rub until unwanted self tan disappears.Care instructions:Rinse mitt in water only, stretch back into shape and air dry completely before storage. Do not wash mitt in washing machine.

