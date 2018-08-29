By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract 60Ml

5(1)Write a review
Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract 60Ml
£ 6.99
£11.65/100ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla Extract
  • For recipes, visit www.NielsenMassey.com
  • Our family business has crafted the finest vanilla extracts for more than 100 years. Use and enjoy!
  • -The Nielsens
  • Finest quality
  • The world's finest vanilla
  • Certified gluten-free
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 60ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Ethanol 35%, Sugar, Vanilla Bean Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, dark place.Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Product of The Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • 15 ml Vanilla Extract = 1 Vanilla Bean

Warnings

  • Flammable, keep away from fire. For food use only. Sealed for your protection.

Name and address

  • Nielsen-Massey Vanillas International B.V.™,
  • 8938 AT,
  • Leeuwarden,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Nielsen-Massey Vanillas International B.V.™,
  • 8938 AT,
  • Leeuwarden,
  • The Netherlands.

Net Contents

60ml

Safety information

View more safety information

Flammable, keep away from fire. For food use only. Sealed for your protection.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A store cupboard staple!

5 stars

I wouldn't use anything else. Great quality and taste. No chemical after taste you often get with other products.

Usually bought next

Silver Spoon Icing Sugar 1Kg

£ 1.70
£1.70/kg

Dr.Oetker Baking Powder Tub 170G

£ 1.40
£8.24/kg

Silver Spoon Caster Sugar 1Kg

£ 1.60
£1.60/kg

Taylor & College Vanilla Bean Extract 100Ml

£ 6.00
£0.60/10ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here