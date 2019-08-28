By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ecover Power Toilet Cleaner Lemon & Orange 750Ml
£ 2.50
£0.33/100ml

Product Description

  • Power Toilet Cleaner Lemon & Orange
  • Removes limescale 10x faster*
  • *Versus standard Ecover Toilet Cleaner.
  • Our powerful cleaner is specially formulated to tackle tough limescale & calcium deposits to leave your loo sparkling clean.
  • We choose renewable plant-based & mineral ingredients which are effective, reduce pollution and lessen the burden on our planet's resources.
  • This super efficient gel works 10x faster than our standard formula for a deep clean.
  • At Ecover, we care about your home & what you clean it with. That's why we've spent more than 35 years pioneering effective, plant-based ingredients for our products. Because if your home is healthy, we believe the rest of your world will be too.
  • Plant-based & mineral ingredients
  • Powers through limescale for a sparkling clean
  • Suitable for septic tanks
  • Cruelty-free international
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

<5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfume, Other: Water, Lactic Acid, Formic Acid, Xanthan Gum

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage: Directing the nozzle under the toilet rim, squeeze enough liquid to cover the bowl completely. For normal soiling, leave for 10 minutes, for more stubborn soil, leave up to 60 minutes. In case of very tough limescale, re-apply and leave overnight. Brush above and below the waterline and flush. Only use in the toilet bowl. We recommend you wear gloves.

Warnings

  • DANGER. CAUSES SEVERE SKIN BURNS AND EYE DAMAGE.
  • Keep out of reach of children. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Wear protective gloves and eye/face protection. Do not breathe vapours. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off all contaminated clothing immediately. Rinse skin with water/shower. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF INHALED: Remove person to fresh air and rest in a position comfortable for breathing. Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor/physician. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/ regional regulations. Store locked up.
  • Contains: Lactic acid, Formic acid, Coco glucoside.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • EPC N.V.,
  • Industrieweg 3,
  • B-2390 Malle.

Return to

  • www.ecover.com
  • 03451 302230
  • hello@ecover.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
DANGER DANGER. CAUSES SEVERE SKIN BURNS AND EYE DAMAGE. Keep out of reach of children. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Wear protective gloves and eye/face protection. Do not breathe vapours. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off all contaminated clothing immediately. Rinse skin with water/shower. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF INHALED: Remove person to fresh air and rest in a position comfortable for breathing. Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor/physician. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/ regional regulations. Store locked up. Contains: Lactic acid, Formic acid, Coco glucoside.

28 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Don't expect it to smell of oranges or lemons

1 stars

Don't expect it to smell of oranges or lemons

Effective

5 stars

Excellent. Really shifts tough limescale and smells divine!

Good

3 stars

Good product. Did the job. It cleaned better than other eco products I have used in the past. I would recomend this product to anyone wanting to clean in a more eco friendly way. Smells lovely and leave a fresh scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Seems to work, so far

4 stars

Having used this item for a few weeks it seems to be doing it's job. I would prefer to test the whole bottle before making a full review to see a prolonged effect. It has basic packaging that doesn't stand out, kind of plain. Not sure i'd pick this one off the shelf based on this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Did the job!

5 stars

This is great! Smells lush and left my toilet sparkling! It worked really quickly too! After 30 mins and my toilet was clean!! I will be buying this again! And I will check out the other products in this range! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clears limescale well!

4 stars

Left overnight to clear stubborn limescale - it worked really well! Toilet bowl was very clean and limescale gone by the morning . It has a nice, fresh smell, too. It is not too thick and does not leave any residue or marks. Will definitely use this toilet cleaner again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keeps my toilet fresh fresh fresh!

5 stars

This toilet cleaner is now a staple item in our bathroom. It has such a fresh and fruity smell leaving the bathroom smelling nice for hours. It’s also worked wonders on the limescale in the toilet. This product is great to have handy next to the loo to freshen it up inbetween cleans. I would definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell and better for the environment

4 stars

Always nervous of more environmentally friendly ones (even though I want to use them) as not always as 'strong' but this worked really well and smells really nice, leaving the loo sparkling clean! I recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product

4 stars

I received this product and have used it on numerous occasions. It smells very fresh and cleans the toilet really well. I also love how its eco friendly, makes a huge difference when using such harmful products! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Fresh!

5 stars

Love this toilet cleaner. It works really well and leaves my toilet smelling super fresh. I wholeheartedly recommend to anyone who is struggling to find a reliable cleaner that doesn’t stain your loo or leaves a really bleachy smell! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 28 reviews

