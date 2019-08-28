Ecover Power Toilet Cleaner Lemon & Orange 750Ml

Don't expect it to smell of oranges or lemons
Effective
Excellent. Really shifts tough limescale and smells divine!
Good
Good product. Did the job. It cleaned better than other eco products I have used in the past. I would recomend this product to anyone wanting to clean in a more eco friendly way. Smells lovely and leave a fresh scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Seems to work, so far
Having used this item for a few weeks it seems to be doing it's job. I would prefer to test the whole bottle before making a full review to see a prolonged effect. It has basic packaging that doesn't stand out, kind of plain. Not sure i'd pick this one off the shelf based on this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Did the job!
This is great! Smells lush and left my toilet sparkling! It worked really quickly too! After 30 mins and my toilet was clean!! I will be buying this again! And I will check out the other products in this range! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Clears limescale well!
Left overnight to clear stubborn limescale - it worked really well! Toilet bowl was very clean and limescale gone by the morning . It has a nice, fresh smell, too. It is not too thick and does not leave any residue or marks. Will definitely use this toilet cleaner again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Keeps my toilet fresh fresh fresh!
This toilet cleaner is now a staple item in our bathroom. It has such a fresh and fruity smell leaving the bathroom smelling nice for hours. It’s also worked wonders on the limescale in the toilet. This product is great to have handy next to the loo to freshen it up inbetween cleans. I would definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great smell and better for the environment
Always nervous of more environmentally friendly ones (even though I want to use them) as not always as 'strong' but this worked really well and smells really nice, leaving the loo sparkling clean! I recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Product
I received this product and have used it on numerous occasions. It smells very fresh and cleans the toilet really well. I also love how its eco friendly, makes a huge difference when using such harmful products! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells Fresh!
Love this toilet cleaner. It works really well and leaves my toilet smelling super fresh. I wholeheartedly recommend to anyone who is struggling to find a reliable cleaner that doesn’t stain your loo or leaves a really bleachy smell! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]