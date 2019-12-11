Tesco Cheese Board Selection 380G
- Energy517kJ 125kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates6.5g33%
- Sugars<0.1gg<1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1724.80kJ (416.10kcal)
Product Description
- Brie full fat soft cheese, Mature Cheddar cheese, Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries and Mature Blue Stilton® cheese, presented with a wooden board for serving.
- Brie, mature Cheddar, Wensleydale with cranberries, Blue Stilton®
- Wensleydale with Cranberries, Brie, Mature Cheddar & Blue Stilton® Cheese
- Mature Cheddar, packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Cheeseboard favourites
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 380g
Information
Ingredients
Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk)
Mature Cheddar cheese (Milk)
Wensleydale cheese with Cranberries Cheese: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Cranberries (13%), Sugar, Fructose, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Mature Blue Stilton(R) Cheese (Milk).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Brie, mature Blue Stilton® and Wensleydale with cranberries: Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Mature Cheddar cheese: Once opened consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. and Poland, using milk from the U.K. and Poland
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 12 servings
Warnings
- Mature Cheddar is packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
380g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Energy
|1724.80kJ (416.10kcal)
|517.44kJ (124.83kcal)
|Fat
|34.90g
|10.47g
|Saturates
|21.70g
|6.51g
|Carbohydrate
|.10g
|.03g
|Sugars
|.10g
|.03g
|Fibre
|.00
|.00g
|Protein
|25.40g
|7.62g
|Salt
|1.75g
|.53g
Safety information
Mature Cheddar is packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Ingredients
Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Cranberries (13%), Sugar, Fructose, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019