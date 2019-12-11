By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheese Board Selection 380G

Tesco Cheese Board Selection 380G

£ 5.00
£13.16/kg

Product Description

  • Brie full fat soft cheese, Mature Cheddar cheese, Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries and Mature Blue Stilton® cheese, presented with a wooden board for serving.
  • Brie, mature Cheddar, Wensleydale with cranberries, Blue Stilton®
  • Wensleydale with Cranberries, Brie, Mature Cheddar & Blue Stilton® Cheese
  • Mature Cheddar, packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Cheeseboard favourites
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk)

Mature Cheddar cheese (Milk)

Wensleydale cheese with Cranberries Cheese: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Cranberries (13%), Sugar, Fructose, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Mature Blue Stilton(R) Cheese (Milk).

 

 



Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Brie, mature Blue Stilton® and Wensleydale with cranberries: Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Mature Cheddar cheese: Once opened consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. and Poland, using milk from the U.K. and Poland

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 12 servings

Warnings

  • Mature Cheddar is packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Energy1724.80kJ (416.10kcal)517.44kJ (124.83kcal)
Fat34.90g10.47g
Saturates21.70g6.51g
Carbohydrate.10g.03g
Sugars.10g.03g
Fibre.00.00g
Protein25.40g7.62g
Salt1.75g.53g

Safety information

View more safety information

Mature Cheddar is packaged in a protective atmosphere.

