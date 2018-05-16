By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jena Round Foil Platters 31Cm 3Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Jena Round Foil Platters 31Cm 3Pack
£ 2.00
£0.67/each
  • Great for serving/displaying food at parties and events, these high quality round aluminium platters are reusable and fully recyclable.
  • Suitable for hot and cold food
  • Size: 31cm diameter
  • Fully recyclable aluminium

Information

Net Contents

3 x Round Platters

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Foil Roasting Trays 2 Pack 326Mmx260mm

£ 2.00
£1.00/each

Jena Value Foil Platters 35Cmx24cm 5Pack

£ 2.50
£0.50/each

Jena Foil Tray Bakes 32Cmx20cm 6Pack

£ 3.00
£0.50/each

Tesco Value Paper Bowls 16Cm 25Pk

£ 1.25
£0.05/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here