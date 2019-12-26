Reese's Peanut Butter Creme Egg 34G

Delicious! Best small eggs on the market.
Absolutely love these. Salty, nutty taste so much better than the sickly sweet taste of Creme Eggs. Wish they did them in multipacks.
Amazing taste
This egg was just as I expected it to be awesome the best creme egg about this Easter and delicious peanut butter and on special offer 3 for a £1 till Easter can't go wrong
Fukenmiiiint
Peng leng could eat 10
I want another one
It is Reese's in an egg shape what more could you possibly hope for in life? Eat it with your mouth, you won't regret it.
could be leaner
not good for cutting. Need to be lean.
So much peanut butter inside! Absolutely amazing.
Delicious. I couldn’t believe how much peanut butter it has inside! Better than the creme egg! You will definitely wish you could buy it in a pack of 5 or 10, people need to try this!