Reese's Peanut Butter Creme Egg 34G

4.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Reese's Peanut Butter Creme Egg 34G

This product is only available for delivery between 15/03/2020 and 11/04/2020.

£ 0.50
£1.48/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Peanut Butter in a Chocolate Flavoured Coating
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 34G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating (60%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Skimmed Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476)], Peanut Butter Crème Center (40%) [Peanuts; Sugar; Dextrose*; Cocoa Butter; Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm and Palm Kernel); Salt; Cornstarch*; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319), Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], *Produced by Genetically Modified Sugar Beets, Corn, and Soya Beans

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.

Produce of

Manufactured in the United States of America

Name and address

  • Imported by Euro Food Brands.
  • The Hershey Company,
  • 100 Crystal A Drive,
  • Hershey,
  • PA 17033-0815,
  • U.S.A.

Return to

  • Questions or comments?
  • www.askhershey.com
  • Please send comments within the EU to
  • Hershey International,
  • c/o A.I.B. International,
  • P.O. Box 11,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7YZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

34g

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g):
Energy 1660 kJ/550 kcal
Fat 31.8g
of which Saturates 14.1g
Carbohydrates54.7g
of which Sugars 50.9g
Protein 9.6g
Salt 0.62g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious! Best small eggs on the market.

5 stars

Absolutely love these. Salty, nutty taste so much better than the sickly sweet taste of Creme Eggs. Wish they did them in multipacks.

Amazing taste

5 stars

This egg was just as I expected it to be awesome the best creme egg about this Easter and delicious peanut butter and on special offer 3 for a £1 till Easter can't go wrong

Fukenmiiiint

5 stars

Peng leng could eat 10

I want another one

5 stars

It is Reese's in an egg shape what more could you possibly hope for in life? Eat it with your mouth, you won't regret it.

could be leaner

2 stars

not good for cutting. Need to be lean.

So much peanut butter inside! Absolutely amazing.

5 stars

Delicious. I couldn’t believe how much peanut butter it has inside! Better than the creme egg! You will definitely wish you could buy it in a pack of 5 or 10, people need to try this!

