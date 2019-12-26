Reese's Peanut Butter Bunny Bag 100G

Product Description
- Peanut Butter Creme Centres in Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coatings.
- You already know the Easter Bunny. Now it's time to meet the Reester Bunny® Character! Always the best in the basket - because he is made of delicious milk chocolate, and filled with Reese's® Peanut Butter!
- The original Reese's Peanut Butter Cup was created in 1928 as a partnership between H.B. Reese and Milton Hershey. Since then, the Reese's family has grown to include a variety of flavours and forms. Today, you can try Reese's products in dark chocolate, white chocolate, snack-sized pieces and candy bars.
- If you're looking to add a little hippity-hoppity happiness to your Easter baskets this spring, look no further than HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny.
- Milk chocolate covered peanut butter bunny
- Seasonal
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating (70%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Skimmed Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk), Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin*, E476], Peanut Butter Crème Centre (30%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose*; Cocoa Butter; Partially Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel and Palm Oil); Salt; Cornstarch*; Antioxidant: E319; Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beet, Corn and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Gluten and Nuts
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16 to 18°C) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Manufactured in the United States of America
Name and address
- Hershey Company,
- 100 Crystal A Drive,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- USA.
Importer address
- Euro Foods Brands Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- U.K.
Return to
- Questions or comments?
- www.askhershey.com
- Please send comments within the EU to:
- Hershey International,
- c/o A.I.B. International,
- P.O. Box 11,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7YZ,
- UK.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold 100g contains
|Energy
|2094kJ
|-
|500kcal
|Total Fat
|30.0g
|of which saturates
|15.0g
|Carbohydrate
|57.5g
|of which sugars
|52.5g
|Protein
|7.5g
|Salt
|0.47g
