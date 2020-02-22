By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Company Lasagne 400G

3.5(11)
Hearty Food Company Lasagne 400G

£ 1.10
£2.75/kg

Each pack
  • Energy2318kJ 554kcal
    28%
  • Fat26.8g
    38%
  • Saturates11.2g
    56%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 580kJ / 139kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of egg pasta with a beef and tomato sauce topped with béchamel sauce and mature Cheddar cheese
  • At the HEARTY FOOD Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Rich and tasty beef lasagne topped with cheesy melted cheddar. Smiles all round.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato, Cooked Egg Pasta, Water, Beef (16%), Tomato Purée, Whole Milk, Onion, Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Single Cream (Milk), Carrot, Celery, Salt, Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Oregano, Basil, Black Pepper, White Pepper.

Cooked Egg Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 7 / 5 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 13 / 9 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy580kJ / 139kcal2318kJ / 554kcal
Fat6.7g26.8g
Saturates2.8g11.2g
Carbohydrate13.0g52.0g
Sugars2.4g9.6g
Fibre1.5g6.0g
Protein5.8g23.2g
Salt0.5g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

11 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Just terrible!

1 stars

The lasagne tasted awful, not a good lasagne at all! Very sloppy and gloopy. Won't be buying this again! It did not even taste like lasagne it had a paper taste. This is very unhealthy! look at how high it is in FAT, SATURATES and SALT!!

Beautiful

5 stars

It's kinda sad how you get people giving this one star when this cost a quid. Don't like it well there's plenty of other more up market choices out there. I thought this was really nice and came out lovely in the oven.

Stick with with brands frozen version.

3 stars

I thought that with this being the fresh version of their frozen lasagne, it would be nicer, but it wasn't. I think their frozen cheaper version is better. Shame really.

Perfect

5 stars

Really nice, great flavour. I prefer to microwave and eat with a slice of crusty bread.

Revolting

1 stars

This is revolting. No mince, just tasteless pasta - no cheese. Yuk - really disappointing.

This is my favourite lasagne, I have tried loads,

5 stars

This is my favourite lasagne, I have tried loads, but this is the nicest. Easy to cook or microwave, which ever is the easiest, personally i prefer to cook it. I would recommend it. Yummy.

really nice better than you get when your out, goo

5 stars

really nice better than you get when your out, good price.

Best value ready meal I've ever eaten

5 stars

Absolutely delicious and amazingly good value.

My favourite lasagne

5 stars

Lovely lasagne! I hate lasagne with lumps of tomato in it or when they taste too tomatoey. This is more like gravy and it tastes so good.

Disgusting

1 stars

How can you sell this junk Tesco, it is tasteless, the pasta is like strips of rubber, the meat content is negligible & the sauce gloopy. Where is your quality control? You need to remove this from your shelves.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

