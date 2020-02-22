Hearty Food Company Lasagne 400G

Just terrible!
The lasagne tasted awful, not a good lasagne at all! Very sloppy and gloopy. Won't be buying this again! It did not even taste like lasagne it had a paper taste. This is very unhealthy! look at how high it is in FAT, SATURATES and SALT!!
Beautiful
It's kinda sad how you get people giving this one star when this cost a quid. Don't like it well there's plenty of other more up market choices out there. I thought this was really nice and came out lovely in the oven.
Stick with with brands frozen version.
I thought that with this being the fresh version of their frozen lasagne, it would be nicer, but it wasn't. I think their frozen cheaper version is better. Shame really.
Perfect
Really nice, great flavour. I prefer to microwave and eat with a slice of crusty bread.
Revolting
This is revolting. No mince, just tasteless pasta - no cheese. Yuk - really disappointing.
This is my favourite lasagne, I have tried loads, but this is the nicest. Easy to cook or microwave, which ever is the easiest, personally i prefer to cook it. I would recommend it. Yummy.
really nice better than you get when your out, good price.
Best value ready meal I've ever eaten
Absolutely delicious and amazingly good value.
My favourite lasagne
Lovely lasagne! I hate lasagne with lumps of tomato in it or when they taste too tomatoey. This is more like gravy and it tastes so good.
Disgusting
How can you sell this junk Tesco, it is tasteless, the pasta is like strips of rubber, the meat content is negligible & the sauce gloopy. Where is your quality control? You need to remove this from your shelves.