Hearty Food Company Sweet & Sour Chicken With Rice 400G

This exploded in my microwave when heated accordin
This exploded in my microwave when heated according to instructions. no lunch and a disgusting mess to clear up. pack dated 8/10/19
Nice Tasty Dish
Thought I would try this as I had a Gallbladder operation two weeks ago and told to reduced my fat in food for a few months as it was low fat and saturates. It was reasonably tasty but portion size was rather on the small, I will try again as it's difficult when trying to find meals for one with low Fat and Saturates. My husband of course now has to cook his own meals. Oh dear what a shame.
Not long enough date to use by
The dates given supplied in all ready meals are not long enough, this is a good product