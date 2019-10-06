By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hearty Food Company Sweet & Sour Chicken With Rice 400G

2.5(3)Write a review
Hearty Food Company Sweet & Sour Chicken With Rice 400G
£ 1.10
£2.75/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1813kJ 429kcal
    21%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars20.2g
    22%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 487kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a red pepper, pineapple, vinegar and ginger sauce with cooked rice.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Chunky chicken breast pieces smothered in a sticky pineapple and red pepper sauce, served up with rice. At the HEARTY FOOD CO., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food to yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Chunky chicken breast pieces smothered in a sticky pineapple and red pepper sauce, served up with rice. At the HEARTY FOOD CO., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food to yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • "At the Hearty Food Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours - perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in!"
  • From our kitchen to yours
  • 8 mins microwave
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil], Chicken Breast (14%), Water, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Onion, Carrot (2.5%), Red Pepper, Pineapple (2.5%), Malt Vinegar (Barley), Cornflour, Ginger, Spirit Vinegar, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Colour (Paprika Extract), Salt, Corn Starch, Molasses, Cayenne Pepper, Soya Bean, Wheat.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results heat in a microwave. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (372g**)
Energy487kJ / 115kcal1813kJ / 429kcal
Fat1.6g6.1g
Saturates0.2g0.8g
Carbohydrate19.6g72.9g
Sugars5.4g20.2g
Fibre0.9g3.5g
Protein5.1g18.9g
Salt0.2g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 372g.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

This exploded in my microwave when heated accordin

1 stars

This exploded in my microwave when heated according to instructions. no lunch and a disgusting mess to clear up. pack dated 8/10/19

Nice Tasty Dish

3 stars

Thought I would try this as I had a Gallbladder operation two weeks ago and told to reduced my fat in food for a few months as it was low fat and saturates. It was reasonably tasty but portion size was rather on the small, I will try again as it's difficult when trying to find meals for one with low Fat and Saturates. My husband of course now has to cook his own meals. Oh dear what a shame.

Not long enough date to use by

4 stars

The dates given supplied in all ready meals are not long enough, this is a good product

Usually bought next

Hearty Food Co. Chicken Curry With Rice 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Hearty Food Co. Sweet And Sour Chicken 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Hearty Food Co. Spaghetti Bolognese 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Hearty Food Co Cheese & Tomato Pasta 400G

£ 0.65
£1.63/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here