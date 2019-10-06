Hearty Food Company Sweet & Sour Chicken With Rice 400G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results heat in a microwave. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.

Important

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins

Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins

Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

