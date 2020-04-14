Hearty Food Company Fish Pie 400G

Good basic ingredients, satisfying regular meal
Basic fish pie, very satisfying and nothing wrong with it. Good simple ingredients (no wheat), so I prefer this to the two main cheap brands. It is not a strong tasting fish pie like posh ones with extra haddock/salmon - you'll have to pay extra if you want a strong salty pie with extra fish. This 'Hearty' one is my regular (microwave)..
tasteless
This was awful with barely any fish or sauce and consisted mainly of mashed potato.
Love it
Love this fish pie. Really tasty and not too much fish, which I prefer.....and definitely no cheesy wheat breadcrumbs which I can't eat.
Super product
Good value for money. Good portion of fish and potatoes with a tasty sauce. For my own taste I added salt and pepper.
Where was the fish??
It did a meal for on. But where was the fish?? Only a couple of sprinkles, mainly mashed potato.
Tasty fish pie at good price
The quality was very good for the price and bought it for two friends coming for a meal who enjoyed it very much.
Very bland
Very bland. Nice amount of mash but that's all you can taste. Stick with youngs much better
Product not always consistent
Normally good but had one this week and fish was very, very dry and there was no sauce at all, really put me off buying any more
Excellent value fish pie.
Creamy mash potato, good amount of fish in a nice sauce. Don't be put off by the price, this is a really tasty meal.
Shuld be called Mashed Potato
One small chunk of fish, the rest a mountain of mashed potato!