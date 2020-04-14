By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hearty Food Company Fish Pie 400G

3(14)Write a review
Hearty Food Company Fish Pie 400G
£ 1.10
£2.75/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1307kJ 310kcal
    16%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt2.1g
    35%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 341kJ / 81kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of Alaskan pollock in a cream and cheese sauce topped with mashed potato.
  • Fish tossed in a thick, cheesy sauce and topped with fluffy mash. What a catch At the HEARTY FOOD Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Fish tossed in a thick, cheesy sauce and topped with fluffy mash. What a catch At the HEARTY FOOD Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (49%), Alaskan Pollock (Fish) (16%), Whole Milk, Water, Double Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Salt, Parsley, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins. For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 4 / 3 ½ mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 8 / 7 ½ mins
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (383g**)
Energy341kJ / 81kcal1307kJ / 310kcal
Fat2.2g8.4g
Saturates1.2g4.6g
Carbohydrate11.0g42.0g
Sugars0.6g2.2g
Fibre0.7g2.6g
Protein4.0g15.3g
Salt0.5g2.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 383g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

14 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good basic ingredients, satisfying regular meal

5 stars

Basic fish pie, very satisfying and nothing wrong with it. Good simple ingredients (no wheat), so I prefer this to the two main cheap brands. It is not a strong tasting fish pie like posh ones with extra haddock/salmon - you'll have to pay extra if you want a strong salty pie with extra fish. This 'Hearty' one is my regular (microwave)..

tasteless

1 stars

This was awful with barely any fish or sauce and consisted mainly of mashed potato.

Love it

5 stars

Love this fish pie. Really tasty and not too much fish, which I prefer.....and definitely no cheesy wheat breadcrumbs which I can't eat.

Super product

5 stars

Good value for money. Good portion of fish and potatoes with a tasty sauce. For my own taste I added salt and pepper.

Where was the fish??

3 stars

It did a meal for on. But where was the fish?? Only a couple of sprinkles, mainly mashed potato.

Tasty fish pie at good price

4 stars

The quality was very good for the price and bought it for two friends coming for a meal who enjoyed it very much.

Very bland

2 stars

Very bland. Nice amount of mash but that's all you can taste. Stick with youngs much better

Product not always consistent

3 stars

Normally good but had one this week and fish was very, very dry and there was no sauce at all, really put me off buying any more

Excellent value fish pie.

5 stars

Creamy mash potato, good amount of fish in a nice sauce. Don't be put off by the price, this is a really tasty meal.

Shuld be called Mashed Potato

1 stars

One small chunk of fish, the rest a mountain of mashed potato!

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Hearty Food Company Cottage Pie 400G

£ 1.10
£2.75/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here