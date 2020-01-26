By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ecover Biological Concentrated Laundry Liquid 42 Wash 1.5L

Ecover Biological Concentrated Laundry Liquid 42 Wash 1.5L
£ 9.00
£6.00/litre

Product Description

  • Clean factory: Made in our Zero Waste certified factory. Find out more at ecover.com
  • Honeysuckle & jasmine cleans, cares & revives*
  • *Our powerful formula features plant-based active ingredients to help your clothes last longer:
  • Thoroughly cleans: Removes tough stains.
  • Actively cares: Revives colours and brightness. Removes bobbling from cotton fibres after multiple washes.
  • Clean ingredients: With plant-based biodegradable ingredients. Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin. Suitable for septic tank. Vegan friendly.
  • We are Ecover. On a mission for a cleaner clean since 1979.
  • Clean bottle: Bottle made of 100% post-consumer recycled plastic. Widely recyclable. Refill where possible - find stations at ecover.com/refill
  • Bottle - Plastic - widely recycled
  • Cap - Plastic - check local recycling
  • www.recyclenow.com
  • Ecover® is a registered trademark.
  • With plant-based biodegradable ingredients
  • Cruelty-Free International
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Non-Ionic Surfactants, Anionic Surfactants, Soap, <5%: Perfume (Limonene, Linalool, Geraniol), Enzymes, Others: Water, Alcohol Denat., Sodium Citrate, Glycerin, Citric Acid

Produce of

Produced in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Instructions: Suitable for white and colorfast items. Use Ecover Delicate for wool and silk. Don't let product dry-out on your laundry. Always check your garment's washing instructions. Suitable for 30-60°C. Flame-retardant finishes: never soak or wash above 50°C.
  • Dosage Instructions: 1 cup = 40ml
  • Standard load (4-5kg)
  • Soft-medium water = 35ml
  • Larger (6-8kg), dirtier load
  • Hard water = 50ml (2x25ml)

Warnings

  • ECOVER CONCENTRATED BIO LAUNDRY DETERGENT
  • Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • Contains subtilisin, may produce an allergic reaction.
  • WARNING.
  • CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION.

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled Cap. Check Locally

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • EPC N.V.,
  • Industrieweg 3,
  • 2390 Malle,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • Let's Talk Clean:
  • EPC N.V.,
  • Industrieweg 3,
  • 2390 Malle,
  • Belgium.
  • Telephone 03451 302230
  • hello@ecover.com
  • Facebook EcoverUK
  • Instagram Ecover_UK

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING ECOVER CONCENTRATED BIO LAUNDRY DETERGENT Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Contains subtilisin, may produce an allergic reaction. WARNING. CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION.

31 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazingly fresh smell and great results I was sce

5 stars

Amazingly fresh smell and great results I was sceptical about eco washing detergent as I have 2 children and a partner whom all love sports and mud. I wash nearly everyday and wanted something effective but kind This was truly a revelation as all gear so far smells good and is fresh and clean and removes the smell of body odour Will continue to use

Ecover Bio concentrated laundry review

5 stars

I got my products a few weeks ago and when i saw that the fragrance was Jasmine i was well happy. Using this product left all my clothes once washed smelling like jasmine. The aroma wasn't too strong or harsh on the skin. I certainly needed an environment friendly laundry wash and the quality of this is brilliant, would recommend to anyone who is looking for a good product which is kind to the environment. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect eco solution

5 stars

Was thoroughly impressed by the washing results with this product. The scent is great and very neutral. I don't see why anyone would continue with the non eco friendly products because it's better AND cleaner for the environment. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

4 stars

I have been using this product for a few weeks now. The majority of washes I have done have been great, the stains have easily come out. I do find though tough stains are more of a challenge, especially dirty football kits. I had to wash them a couple of times to get the tough stains out where with my usual detergent this isn’t an issue. Overall though I am pleased with the product and would happily recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Little goes a long way

5 stars

I've been using this for a couple of weeks now and the main thing I've noticed is that I can get away with using a lot less than I normally do. It doesn't leave any gunk in the drawer but also really cleans my clothes. I've used it on all types of washes and have had consistently great results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job and smells great

5 stars

I used this product . I usually buy non bio laundry detergent because my girlfriend has sensitive skin but she wads fine with this detergent. It is also nice to be using a detergent from a company that cares about the environment! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Suprisingly good

5 stars

I have always been a bit sceptical of how effective eco friendly products could be. Having tried this product for the first time, I was impressed on how good it I. Pleasant fragrance, effective washing, and kinder to the planet. Why did I wait this long?? Now converted to using this in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for the planet and for your clothes

4 stars

This detergent changes the way you wash your clothes, not only cause it’s efficient in removing dirt and leaves a pleasant smell but cause by using it you also make a contribution towards a more ecological planet as it’s completely bio [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it.

4 stars

Already use this brand of washing up liquid so was keen to try the laundry wash.I was not disappointed!Cleans well and the smell is gorgeous which lingers on the clothes even after drying! Will definitely buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great performance

5 stars

I bought the bio concentrated laundry detergent a couple of weeks ago,after using it I'm seriously impressed! The smell is amazing,and it is really good at cleaning my clothes,I'm definitely going to be purchasing this detergent again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

