Ecover Biological Concentrated Laundry Liquid 42 Wash 1.5L

Amazingly fresh smell and great results I was sce 5 stars A Tesco Customer26th January 2020 Amazingly fresh smell and great results I was sceptical about eco washing detergent as I have 2 children and a partner whom all love sports and mud. I wash nearly everyday and wanted something effective but kind This was truly a revelation as all gear so far smells good and is fresh and clean and removes the smell of body odour Will continue to use Report

Ecover Bio concentrated laundry review 5 stars Review from Ecover UK 5th December 2018 I got my products a few weeks ago and when i saw that the fragrance was Jasmine i was well happy. Using this product left all my clothes once washed smelling like jasmine. The aroma wasn't too strong or harsh on the skin. I certainly needed an environment friendly laundry wash and the quality of this is brilliant, would recommend to anyone who is looking for a good product which is kind to the environment. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect eco solution 5 stars Review from ecover.com 4th December 2018 Was thoroughly impressed by the washing results with this product. The scent is great and very neutral. I don't see why anyone would continue with the non eco friendly products because it's better AND cleaner for the environment. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 4 stars Review from ecover.com 3rd December 2018 I have been using this product for a few weeks now. The majority of washes I have done have been great, the stains have easily come out. I do find though tough stains are more of a challenge, especially dirty football kits. I had to wash them a couple of times to get the tough stains out where with my usual detergent this isn’t an issue. Overall though I am pleased with the product and would happily recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Little goes a long way 5 stars Review from ecover.com 19th November 2018 I've been using this for a couple of weeks now and the main thing I've noticed is that I can get away with using a lot less than I normally do. It doesn't leave any gunk in the drawer but also really cleans my clothes. I've used it on all types of washes and have had consistently great results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job and smells great 5 stars Review from ecover.com 19th November 2018 I used this product . I usually buy non bio laundry detergent because my girlfriend has sensitive skin but she wads fine with this detergent. It is also nice to be using a detergent from a company that cares about the environment! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Suprisingly good 5 stars Review from ecover.com 17th November 2018 I have always been a bit sceptical of how effective eco friendly products could be. Having tried this product for the first time, I was impressed on how good it I. Pleasant fragrance, effective washing, and kinder to the planet. Why did I wait this long?? Now converted to using this in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for the planet and for your clothes 4 stars Review from ecover.com 16th November 2018 This detergent changes the way you wash your clothes, not only cause it’s efficient in removing dirt and leaves a pleasant smell but cause by using it you also make a contribution towards a more ecological planet as it’s completely bio [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it. 4 stars Review from ecover.com 13th November 2018 Already use this brand of washing up liquid so was keen to try the laundry wash.I was not disappointed!Cleans well and the smell is gorgeous which lingers on the clothes even after drying! Will definitely buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]