Heinz Garlic Sauce 230G

really nice garlic flavour bought as part of a promotion
Delicious
This is a very tasty mayonnaise. It has just the right amount of garlic taste and adds to a salad, chilli etc. This product was bought as part of a promotion.
Really tasty
Lovely tasting and great to go with a multitude of meals. Perfect for dipping chips and battered chicken to or a pizza
Tasty
Tasty sauce for use with chicken, chips and in fact any BBQ food! Enjoyed trying this product as part of a promotion.
lovely creamy garlic sauce,a handy accompanient that goes with lots of dishes,especially kebab`s.brought as part of a promotion.
Love this sauce
My new favourite from Heinz. I can never have enough of garlic and this new sauce addition is great with chips, pizza , burger or added to food for an extra kick.
I was a bit disappointed. The sauce was really thick, I'd have preferred a thinner consistency. It tasted okay although when I put it in a sandwich I could barely taste it, the garlic isn't very strong. Bought as part of a promotion.
Surprising new additiion to the pantry!
Surprised how flavoursome this was, now I can't get enough of it! The right consistent and adds some creaminess.
Smooth tasty
It was a good accompanyment to things like kebab and chicken. Creamy and tasty. Main down side was if not shaken properly seems to get very garlicy at the top.
Rich consistency and delicious flavour
I'm really enjoying this product. It has a rich creamy consistency and delicious flavour. Highly recommended.