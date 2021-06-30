We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Garlic Sauce 230G

4.6(59)Write a review
Heinz Garlic Sauce 230G
£ 1.70
£0.74/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Garlic Sauce.
  • Check out our sauces recipes at Heinz.co.uk
  • Our new sauces range is inspired by native flavours from around the world.
  • Everywhere from America to France, or Thailand to Turkey, our sauces will transport your taste buds on a worldwide adventure with every bite. Perfect for any authentic dish, we hope you like them as much as we do.
  • Love our Turkish Style Garlic Sauce? Try the rest of our range, including: Thai Style Sweet Chilli Sauce, American Style Burger Sauce, Korean Style Sticky Barbecue Sauce, American Style Smokey Baconnaise, Mexican Style Firecracker Sauce, French Style Tartare Sauce and Thai Style Coconut Lime Sauce.
  • Green Dot
  • A deliciously creamy and herby Turkish style sauce
  • Mixed with a combination of garlic and chives
  • The perfect addition to grilled chicken, steak or chips
  • Try the rest of our world flavour inspired sauces to continue the taste adventure
  • Pack size: 230G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sunflower Oil (35%), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic (5%), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Starch, Salt, Spices (contain Mustard), Chives, Acid (Citric Acid), Thickener (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Mustard

Storage

After opening refrigerate.Best before: see cap.

Number of uses

Servings oer bottle - 15

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • UK Careline 0800 52 85757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • heinz.co.uk

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (15g)
Energy 1526kJ229kJ
-371kcal56kcal
Fat 35g5.3g
-of which saturates 2.9g0.4g
Carbohydrate 11g1.7g
-of which sugars 8.4g1.3g
Protein 1.9g0.3g
Salt 1.3g0.20g
View all BBQ, Burger, Pizza Sauces & Marinades

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

59 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

really nice garlic flavour bought as part of a pro

4 stars

really nice garlic flavour bought as part of a promotion

Delicious

5 stars

This is a very tasty mayonnaise. It has just the right amount of garlic taste and adds to a salad, chilli etc. This product was bought as part of a promotion.

Really tasty

5 stars

Lovely tasting and great to go with a multitude of meals. Perfect for dipping chips and battered chicken to or a pizza

Tasty

3 stars

Tasty sauce for use with chicken, chips and in fact any BBQ food! Enjoyed trying this product as part of a promotion.

lovely creamy garlic sauce,a handy accompanient th

4 stars

lovely creamy garlic sauce,a handy accompanient that goes with lots of dishes,especially kebab`s.brought as part of a promotion.

Love this sauce

5 stars

My new favourite from Heinz. I can never have enough of garlic and this new sauce addition is great with chips, pizza , burger or added to food for an extra kick.

I was a bit disappointed. The sauce was really thi

3 stars

I was a bit disappointed. The sauce was really thick, I'd have preferred a thinner consistency. It tasted okay although when I put it in a sandwich I could barely taste it, the garlic isn't very strong. Bought as part of a promotion.

Surprising new additiion to the pantry!

5 stars

Surprised how flavoursome this was, now I can't get enough of it! The right consistent and adds some creaminess.

Smooth tasty

4 stars

It was a good accompanyment to things like kebab and chicken. Creamy and tasty. Main down side was if not shaken properly seems to get very garlicy at the top.

Rich consistency and delicious flavour

5 stars

I'm really enjoying this product. It has a rich creamy consistency and delicious flavour. Highly recommended.

1-10 of 59 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here