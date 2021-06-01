Tesco Small Disposable Charcoal Bbq Tray

Couldn't warm a marshmallow through
I don't often leave reviews but here it goes...........I looks like a disposable bbq, it smells like a bbq when lit, it even fooled the neighbors from the charcoal smell, but this couldn't warm a marshmallow through. You have really out done yourselves.....well done!
Avoid
Very disappointed, didn’t manage to cook 8 sausages before it lost all heat .
It was amazing for the sesh, once we were all mashed we cooked up some burgers and bacon and it tasted spectacular and the perfect price anyone could ask for a disposable bbq
Utterly useless
This is an appallingly bad product. After an hour and a half, the coals were still not grey. Even with the assistance of some bellows, this never got hot enough to cook, indeed I could still pick it up with my hands! Please present a director with one of these, and see how long they last. I certainly will request a refund, having wasted a couple of hours on this product. Really, Tesco, I expect better.
Worst disposable i have ever used. Barely got warm
Worst disposable i have ever used. Barely got warm let alone hot and i even used lighter gel! Couldnt cook anything complete waste of time.
Worked Perfectly Well and Did A Great Job
Having read the poor reviews of this item, in the end I didn't buy it with my online shop - however - when we were on holiday I popped into a local Tesco for some other bits and took a chance despite those negative reviews. All I can say is that it worked perfectly. It was easy to light - if you give it a good shake so that the charcoal is evenly distributed - then tilt it just a little so it's easier to ignite the lighting paper (which is laid on the top of the coals but under the grill), then it works fine. It got up to temperature rapidly, cooked 12 sausages and several burgers over an hour or so and remained hot enough to also cook some sliced onion in the remaining heat directly on the grill. I don't agree with the negative reviews as it worked perfectly well for us. No oven involved! Five stars and a little patience.
Do not buy, waste of money
This was a total waste of money, it didn’t get hot enough at all and had completely fizzled out before a basic burger could be cooked. They ended up being cooked in the oven
It didn't get hot enough. After 40 minutes I gave up and pan fried the food. Waste of time and money
CHOCOLATE TEAPOT
Hot for about 2minutes then went cold. Absolutely useless. Better off with seasoned wood. BBQ - should say chocolate teapot though I doubt it would melt that! TOTAL WASTE OF MONEY. DO NOT BUY.
I would Strongly advise against buying this.
I seldom leave reviews, but I felt so strongly about this item I decided to. In the general scheme of things, at the moment, of course it’s trivial but for anyone starting to enjoy the lifting of lockdown and having a safe barbecue; don’t choose this disposable one. I ordered two of these a couple of weeks ago for a trip we were taking. I should have read the reviews beforehand. The vast majority of reviews are correct, they were a complete waste of time and I wish I hadn’t bothered with them. We ended up cooking everything in the oven - which kind of defeats the point!!! Truly, do not buy these. If I could give the product no stars I would. An utter waste of money.