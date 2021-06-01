We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Small Disposable Charcoal Bbq Tray

1.6(36)Write a review
Tesco Small Disposable Charcoal Bbq Tray
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

36 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Couldn't warm a marshmallow through

1 stars

I don't often leave reviews but here it goes...........I looks like a disposable bbq, it smells like a bbq when lit, it even fooled the neighbors from the charcoal smell, but this couldn't warm a marshmallow through. You have really out done yourselves.....well done!

Avoid

1 stars

Very disappointed, didn’t manage to cook 8 sausages before it lost all heat .

It was amazing for the sesh, once we were all mash

5 stars

It was amazing for the sesh, once we were all mashed we cooked up some burgers and bacon and it tasted spectacular and the perfect price anyone could ask for a disposable bbq

Utterly useless

1 stars

This is an appallingly bad product. After an hour and a half, the coals were still not grey. Even with the assistance of some bellows, this never got hot enough to cook, indeed I could still pick it up with my hands! Please present a director with one of these, and see how long they last. I certainly will request a refund, having wasted a couple of hours on this product. Really, Tesco, I expect better.

Worst disposable i have ever used. Barely got warm

1 stars

Worst disposable i have ever used. Barely got warm let alone hot and i even used lighter gel! Couldnt cook anything complete waste of time.

Worked Perfectly Well and Did A Great Job

5 stars

Having read the poor reviews of this item, in the end I didn't buy it with my online shop - however - when we were on holiday I popped into a local Tesco for some other bits and took a chance despite those negative reviews. All I can say is that it worked perfectly. It was easy to light - if you give it a good shake so that the charcoal is evenly distributed - then tilt it just a little so it's easier to ignite the lighting paper (which is laid on the top of the coals but under the grill), then it works fine. It got up to temperature rapidly, cooked 12 sausages and several burgers over an hour or so and remained hot enough to also cook some sliced onion in the remaining heat directly on the grill. I don't agree with the negative reviews as it worked perfectly well for us. No oven involved! Five stars and a little patience.

Do not buy, waste of money

1 stars

This was a total waste of money, it didn’t get hot enough at all and had completely fizzled out before a basic burger could be cooked. They ended up being cooked in the oven

It didn't get hot enough. After 40 minutes I ga

1 stars

It didn't get hot enough. After 40 minutes I gave up and pan fried the food. Waste of time and money

CHOCOLATE TEAPOT

1 stars

Hot for about 2minutes then went cold. Absolutely useless. Better off with seasoned wood. BBQ - should say chocolate teapot though I doubt it would melt that! TOTAL WASTE OF MONEY. DO NOT BUY.

I would Strongly advise against buying this.

1 stars

I seldom leave reviews, but I felt so strongly about this item I decided to. In the general scheme of things, at the moment, of course it’s trivial but for anyone starting to enjoy the lifting of lockdown and having a safe barbecue; don’t choose this disposable one. I ordered two of these a couple of weeks ago for a trip we were taking. I should have read the reviews beforehand. The vast majority of reviews are correct, they were a complete waste of time and I wish I hadn’t bothered with them. We ended up cooking everything in the oven - which kind of defeats the point!!! Truly, do not buy these. If I could give the product no stars I would. An utter waste of money.

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here