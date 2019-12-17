By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 All Butter Croissant 270G

4(8)Write a review
Tesco 6 All Butter Croissant 270G
£ 2.00
£0.74/100g

Offer

One croissant
  • Energy629kJ 150kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1613kJ / 385kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen 6 all butter croissants ready to bake.
  • Our croissants are made to an all butter recipe and have been frozen so you can enjoy them warm from the oven with that freshly baked aroma in your home.
  • Made to an all butter recipe and rolled for a light and flaky pastry.
  • Ready to bake
  • Made to an all butter recipe and rolled for a light and flaky pastry
  • Cook from frozen 22 mins
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Butter (Milk) (18%), Sugar, Yeast, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 20-22 mins
200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6.
Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Allow to cool slightly before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium. Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1613kJ / 385kcal629kJ / 150kcal
Fat18.4g7.2g
Saturates11.4g4.4g
Carbohydrate44.4g17.3g
Sugars5.5g2.1g
Fibre2.0g0.8g
Protein9.5g3.7g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

8 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

5 stars

Good quality tasty croissants. No waste,as you cook what you need. Nothing beats a hot croissant in the morning!

Best croissants outside France!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious and really handy to keep in the freezer. They're the best croissants I've tasted outside France!

Excellent croissants, BUT ...

4 stars

I really like these and treat myself to them for a late breakfast about once a week. They cook up beautifully - golden brown outside & light and fluffy inside .... BUT (and this is why I've only given them 4 stars) the cooking instructions should probably say something along the lines of 'temperature and cooking time for guidance only and will vary from oven to oven'. My first attempt - using the temperature and timing given - resulted in little black logs which had overcooked on the outside, hardly risen at all and were still doughy inside. Experimentation has revealed that - in my oven at least - something just below 150 degrees (conventional oven) for about 25 minutes produces a perfect result which I enjoy without butter or jam. Admittedly, my oven does run a little hot, but NOT by 50 degrees ...

Get rid of the cardboard

3 stars

The product is good. The new(ish) packaging is not. Replacing plastic is a good idea - but not when it leaves customers with a soggy piece of cardboard, on which the croissants have usually left traces and which therefore does not belong in the paper and cardboard recycling (at least, not in my area). Get rid of the cardboard - even without the difficulty of disposing of it, it causes the package to take up more room in the freezer than necessary!

Don’t buy

1 stars

Worst frozen croissants I have ever tried and I have had loads from all kinds of supermarket. These croissants are small, they don’t puff up well and the inside is usually not cooked, leaving a sticky doughy texture. They are also not buttery.

Delicious

5 stars

My favourite breakfast always available

Bad customer service with product availability.

5 stars

We like this product & always have. Tell your marketing department to stop messing about by taking it off the shelves & after a few weeks putting it back! I can buy it elsewhere but want to shop in one go. It really is bad customer service. Perhaps I can do a job for them!!!! Regards, Stephen.

Butter up and warm up for Breakfast!

5 stars

Excellent they are but after I have given this 5 star review my worst fear is Tesco will sell-out of them and there'll be none for me. Perfect on a cold morning to start the day.

