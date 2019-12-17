Tesco 6 All Butter Croissant 270G

Tasty
Good quality tasty croissants. No waste,as you cook what you need. Nothing beats a hot croissant in the morning!
Best croissants outside France!
Absolutely delicious and really handy to keep in the freezer. They're the best croissants I've tasted outside France!
Excellent croissants, BUT ...
I really like these and treat myself to them for a late breakfast about once a week. They cook up beautifully - golden brown outside & light and fluffy inside .... BUT (and this is why I've only given them 4 stars) the cooking instructions should probably say something along the lines of 'temperature and cooking time for guidance only and will vary from oven to oven'. My first attempt - using the temperature and timing given - resulted in little black logs which had overcooked on the outside, hardly risen at all and were still doughy inside. Experimentation has revealed that - in my oven at least - something just below 150 degrees (conventional oven) for about 25 minutes produces a perfect result which I enjoy without butter or jam. Admittedly, my oven does run a little hot, but NOT by 50 degrees ...
Get rid of the cardboard
The product is good. The new(ish) packaging is not. Replacing plastic is a good idea - but not when it leaves customers with a soggy piece of cardboard, on which the croissants have usually left traces and which therefore does not belong in the paper and cardboard recycling (at least, not in my area). Get rid of the cardboard - even without the difficulty of disposing of it, it causes the package to take up more room in the freezer than necessary!
Don’t buy
Worst frozen croissants I have ever tried and I have had loads from all kinds of supermarket. These croissants are small, they don’t puff up well and the inside is usually not cooked, leaving a sticky doughy texture. They are also not buttery.
Delicious
My favourite breakfast always available
Bad customer service with product availability.
We like this product & always have. Tell your marketing department to stop messing about by taking it off the shelves & after a few weeks putting it back! I can buy it elsewhere but want to shop in one go. It really is bad customer service. Perhaps I can do a job for them!!!! Regards, Stephen.
Butter up and warm up for Breakfast!
Excellent they are but after I have given this 5 star review my worst fear is Tesco will sell-out of them and there'll be none for me. Perfect on a cold morning to start the day.