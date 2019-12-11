By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tyrrells Mixed Root Vegetable Crisps 125G

5(1)Write a review
Tyrrells Mixed Root Vegetable Crisps 125G
£ 1.49
£1.20/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Parsnip, beetroot & carrot crisps with sea salt.
  • England Rugby
  • Tyrrells
  • Premier 15s
  • Official Crisp
  • premier15s.com
  • Twitter: @premier15s
  • We're a social bunch who like to entertain...
  • Facebook, Instagram: Tyrrellsofficial
  • Twitter: @Tyrrells
  • Rugby Football Union. The RFU Rose and the words ‘England Rugby' are official registered trade marks of the Rugby Football Union.
  • A magnificent medley of finest vegetable crisps, made to sing with a pinch of sea salt.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Great taste 2017
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial ingredients
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Mixed Root Vegetables in variable proportions (Parsnip, Beetroot and Carrot) 66%, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Approx. servings per pack: 5

Name and address

  • Tyrrells Potato Crisps Ltd.,
  • Tyrrells Court Farm,
  • Leominster,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HR6 9DQ,
  • England.

Return to

  • www.tyrrellscrisps.com
  • chinwag@tyrrellscrisps.co.uk
  • Tyrrells Potato Crisps Ltd.,
  • Tyrrells Court Farm,
  • Leominster,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HR6 9DQ,
  • England.
  • Telephone: +44 (0)1568 720244

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g serving
Energy 2107kJ/ 506kcal527kJ/ 127kcal
Fat 32.1g8.0g
Saturates 3.5g0.9g
Carbohydrate 44.9g11.2g
Sugars 23.9g6.0g
Protein 4.1g1.0g
Salt 1.2g0.30g
Approx. servings per pack: 5--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yum

5 stars

Great taste, a bit pricey but delicious none the less.

