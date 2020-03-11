Pro Formula 4 Replacement Brush Heads
- PRO FORMULA complete care replacement brush heads.
- Up to 5X better cleaning at the gum line. Penetrates deep into hard to reach places. Multi level bristle design for more effective cleaning than a manual toothbrush Indicator bristles fade with use to remind user to replace brush head. Designed to fit PRO FORMULA Electric toothbrush. Also compatible with most Oral B® power toothbrushes. Does not fit Oral B Vitality Sonic®, Oral B Sonic Complete®, Pulsonic®, CrossAction Power® battery toothbrush, Oral B Complete® battery toothbrush, and 3D White® battery toothbrush.* For best results, use in conjunction with PRO FORMULA Complete Care Toothpaste and Mouthwash. PRO FORMULA is an expert, targeted oral care brand. Developed with dentists, approved by the Oral Health Foundation and trusted by over two million smiles every year. Exclusively at Tesco. *Oral B®, Vitality®, Oral B Vitality Sonic®, CrossAction Power®, Oral B Sonic Complete® and Oral B Complete® are registered trademarks of The Procter & Gamble Business Services Canada Company. 3D White® is a registered trademark of The Procter & Gamble Company. Pulsonic® is a registered trademark of Braun GmbH.
- *Penetrates deep into hard-to-reach areas. *Multi-level bristle design for more effective cleaning than a manual toothbrush *Indicator bristles fade with use to remind user to replace brush head. For best results, use in conjunction with PRO FORMULA Complete Care Toothpaste and Mouthwash PRO FORMULA is an expert, targeted oral care brand. Developed with dentists, approved by the Oral Health Foundation and trusted by over two million smiles every year. Exclusively at Tesco [Compatibility statement font must be no larger than 6 pt. Helvetica.] Designed to fit PRO FORMULA Electric toothbrush. Also compatible with most Oral-B® power toothbrushes. Does not fit Oral-B Vitality Sonic®, Oral-B Sonic Complete®, Pulsonic®, CrossAction Power® battery toothbrush, Oral-B Complete® battery toothbrush, and 3D White® battery toothbrush. *Oral-B®, Vitality®, Oral-B Vitality Sonic®, CrossAction Power®, Oral-B Sonic Complete® and Oral-B Complete® are registered trademarks of The Procter & Gamble Business Services Canada Company. 3D White® is a registered trademark of The Procter & Gamble Company. Pulsonic® is a registered trademark of Braun GmbH.
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Wet the toothbrush, apply toothpaste and place brush against teeth before switching on handle. Rinse after use.
- For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Mouthwash can be used between brushing, to help reduce plaque further. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months, or when indicator bristles have faded. Replace sooner if brush head becomes loose due to damage.
Blister. Plastic check local recycling Card. Card widely recycled
