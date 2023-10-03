We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Skin Republic Collagen Eye Patch 18G

Skin Republic Collagen Eye Patch 18GContains aloe vera Helps nourish skin Reduces fine lines
Collagen, Green Tea, Aloe Vera and Vitamins A & E help target five eye-area agers: the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, loss of elasticity and firmness, puffiness, dark circles and dryness. An intensive under eye treatment that helps reduce the visible signs of aging.- Smoothes appearance of fine lines and wrinkles- Reduces the visible appearance of dark circles and puffiness- Helps promote elasticitySkin Republic is a scientifically formulated, dermatologist tested range combining the latest advances in skin care with natural plant extracts. Concentrated nutrient rich ingredients nourish and hydrate, helping you maintain healthy looking glowing skin.The specially designed under eye patches contain hydrating ingredients that penetrate the upper layer of the skin. The concentrated serum delivers essential nutrients for younger looking eyes.
Contains 3 pairs of under eye patches.
Anti wrinkle effectDermatologist TestedBiodegradable Eco MaskParaben FreeNot Tested on Animals
Pack size: 18G

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Sodium Polyacrylate, Sorbitol, Polyacrylic Acid, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Cellulose Gum, Kaolin, Octyldodecanol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Butylene Glycol, Acacia Concinna Fruit Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Allantoin, Aluminum Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tartaric Acid, Propylene Glycol, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Hydroxycitronellal Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288), Parfum/Fragrance

Produce of

Made in Korea

Net Contents

3 x 9.6g

Preparation and Usage

Direction1. Cleanse skin.2. Place one patch below each eye area.3. Wear for 30 minutes.4. Remove patches. Do not rinse.5. As the skin has a 4-week regeneration period it is most effective when used twice a week for the first month and then as required.6. To ensure skin compatibility, it is advisable to test a small area of the under eye before use. Patches are individually packed in pairs to retain essence and are to be used immediately after opening. Store remaining patches in a cool. dry place. Avoid during pregnancy.

