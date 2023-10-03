Skin Republic Collagen Eye Patch 18G Contains aloe vera Helps nourish skin Reduces fine lines

Collagen, Green Tea, Aloe Vera and Vitamins A & E help target five eye-area agers: the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, loss of elasticity and firmness, puffiness, dark circles and dryness. An intensive under eye treatment that helps reduce the visible signs of aging. - Smoothes appearance of fine lines and wrinkles - Reduces the visible appearance of dark circles and puffiness - Helps promote elasticity Skin Republic is a scientifically formulated, dermatologist tested range combining the latest advances in skin care with natural plant extracts. Concentrated nutrient rich ingredients nourish and hydrate, helping you maintain healthy looking glowing skin. The specially designed under eye patches contain hydrating ingredients that penetrate the upper layer of the skin. The concentrated serum delivers essential nutrients for younger looking eyes.

Contains 3 pairs of under eye patches.

Anti wrinkle effect Dermatologist Tested Biodegradable Eco Mask Paraben Free Not Tested on Animals

Pack size: 18G

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Sodium Polyacrylate, Sorbitol, Polyacrylic Acid, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Cellulose Gum, Kaolin, Octyldodecanol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Butylene Glycol, Acacia Concinna Fruit Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Allantoin, Aluminum Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tartaric Acid, Propylene Glycol, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Hydroxycitronellal Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288), Parfum/Fragrance

Produce of

Made in Korea

Net Contents

3 x 9.6g

Preparation and Usage