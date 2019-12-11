Aqua Carpatica Mineral Water 1L

Great find! Thirst quenching water; no additives
One of my friends introduced me to this water and I am in love! It has certain thirst quenching attributes; must be the lack of chemicals and it's purity; but we all looove it even our son who is very fussy and completely refuses certain brands (he loves the non-drip cap) Highly recommend it, especially for people who care about the health of their family
Love it
I love this water and the bottle shape too.
Left a bad after taste.
This water is the most amazing water and it’s great for people with high blood pressure reason why virtually salt free and it’s cheaper than amazon where I have been buying it, I have a liver problem that’s the main reason I drink it as salt is not good for the liver.
I bought this water for the first time six months a go from a Tesco store, since then it's our favourite water. I'm happy that we can order online now. The water is very refreshing and due to low sodium my mother can drink without any problem as she is in a low sodium diet. Highly recommend!
Best water for my family
A a professional footballer and a health conscious dad I choose to drink quality water, that is pure and delivers the exact amount of minerals without hideous amounts of salt. This is the best product for me and my finally, finally seeing it available here makes me become a regular customer. Every little helps!