Aqua Carpatica Mineral Water 1L

4.5(6)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.08/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Natural Still Mineral Water
  • Nature's most perfect mineral water dedicated to health conscious people: AQUA Carpatica is sourced from the Carpathian Mountains, home to over 60% of Europe's mineral water resources.
  • Naturally very low in sodium (only 0.6 mg/l)
  • Virtually nitrate free (only 0.7 mg/l)
  • Naturally alkaline (Ph 7.8)
  • Natural electrolytes
  • 20 years of natural filtration during the underground journey of the water
  • Low mineral content
  • Responsibly extracted and bottled at source to preserve its ideal mineral content
  • All natural
  • It's Waterlove! The water that loves you back.
  • AQUA Carpatica is drawn from two pristine and pure aquifers, nestled deep in the heart of the untouched Carpathian Mountains. Through a natural 20 to 40-year filtration in a location with no agriculture or industrial activity in the surrounding areas, AQUA Carpatica's source is protected from chemicals, fertilizers, CFCs and other contaminants, meaning it is simply as natural mineral water should be; virtually nitrate free, with a crisp and refreshing taste that provides perfect purity and nourishment from the first drop to the last.
  • Natural mineral water
  • Pack size: 1200ml
  • AQUA Carpatica combines an exceptionally balanced mineral content of calcium and magnesium, the ideal water of choice for health conscious people, particularly those with high blood pressure and those pursuing low-Sodium diets. The natural harmonious balance of these two minerals means your body is able to absorb them extremely efficiently, helping support your digestion with natural bicarbonates

Information

Storage

Store in a clean cool dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.Best before date indicated on bottle.

Produce of

Responsibly extracted and bottled at source to preserve its ideal mineral content in Romania, the country that holds over 60% of Europe's mineral water resources

Name and address

  • Carpathian Springs SA,
  • 33 Republicii St.,
  • Vatra Dornei,
  • RO-725700,
  • Romania.

Return to

  • AQUA Carpatica UK,
  • The Charter Building,
  • Charter Place,
  • Uxbridge,
  • London,
  • UB8 1JG.
  • info@aquacarpatica.co.uk
  • www.aquacarpatica.co.uk

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical ValuesTypical Analysis* (mg/l)
Calcium (Ca)49.0
Magnesium (Mg)15.5
Sodium (Na)0.6
Bicarbonates (HC03)225
pH (20°C):7.8
Dry residue (180°C):188
*By Institut Romeis Bad Kissingen GmbH - Germany, Member of TÜV Rheinland FoodCert Alliance®-

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great find! Thirst quenching water; no additives

5 stars

One of my friends introduced me to this water and I am in love! It has certain thirst quenching attributes; must be the lack of chemicals and it's purity; but we all looove it even our son who is very fussy and completely refuses certain brands (he loves the non-drip cap) Highly recommend it, especially for people who care about the health of their family

Love it

5 stars

I love this water and the bottle shape too.

Left a bad after taste.

1 stars

Left a bad after taste.

This water is the most amazing water and it’s grea

5 stars

This water is the most amazing water and it’s great for people with high blood pressure reason why virtually salt free and it’s cheaper than amazon where I have been buying it, I have a liver problem that’s the main reason I drink it as salt is not good for the liver.

I bought this water for the first time six months

5 stars

I bought this water for the first time six months a go from a Tesco store, since then it's our favourite water. I'm happy that we can order online now. The water is very refreshing and due to low sodium my mother can drink without any problem as she is in a low sodium diet. Highly recommend!

Best water for my family

5 stars

A a professional footballer and a health conscious dad I choose to drink quality water, that is pure and delivers the exact amount of minerals without hideous amounts of salt. This is the best product for me and my finally, finally seeing it available here makes me become a regular customer. Every little helps!

