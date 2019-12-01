By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Summer Fruits Flavoured Mineral Water 1L

Tesco Summer Fruits Flavoured Mineral Water 1L
£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2kJ / <1kcal

Product Description

  No added sugar still strawberry, raspberry and cranberry flavoured mineral water soft drink with sweeteners.
  STILL Specially blended for a sweet, berry taste Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks, squashes and flavoured water in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take pure mineral water, and add bursts of fruity sweetness, with absolutely no artificial flavours
  • STILL Specially blended for a sweet, berry taste
  Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Natural Mineral Water, Citric Acid, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Flavourings.

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight. Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy2kJ / <1kcal5kJ / 1kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Bigger Bottle Please

5 stars

Every time it do shopping online or in store i get at least 12+ per time. As my children only drink this when they are at school, and they are getting water and fruit in one bottle. Should be a bigger bottle of this.

