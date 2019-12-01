Tesco Summer Fruits Flavoured Mineral Water 1L

Bigger Bottle Please
Every time it do shopping online or in store i get at least 12+ per time. As my children only drink this when they are at school, and they are getting water and fruit in one bottle. Should be a bigger bottle of this.
Natural Mineral Water, Citric Acid, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Flavourings.
Keep cool and out of sunlight. Once opened, consume within 3 days.
Produced in the U.K.
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (250ml)
|Energy
|2kJ / <1kcal
|5kJ / 1kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
