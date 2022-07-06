Skin Republic Hyaluronic Acid Face Mask 25Ml Contains anti-aging serum Provides a moisture boost Smooths skin

Youth enhancing sheet mask with an anti-aging serum helps target fine lines, wrinkles and loss of firmness. Super-hydrating hyaluronic acid provides a moisture boost for lifted. Smooth and more youthful looking skin. - Promotes firmer, younger looking skin - Smoothes the appearance of fine lines and deep wrinkles - Provides long lasting hydration Skin republic is a scientifically formulated, dermatologist tested range combining the latest advances in skin care with natural plant extracts. Concentrated nutrient rich ingredients nourish and hydrate. Helping you maintain healthy looking glowing skin. This face mask sheet is infused with a youth enhancing serum which helps reduce the visible signs of aging for a more youthful appearance.

Super hydrating face mask Dermatologist Tested Biodegradable Eco Mask

Pack size: 25ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, PEG/PPG-17/6 Copolymer, Betaine, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Fruit Extract, Allantoin, Panthenol, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Leaf Extract, Chondrus Crispus Powder, Disodium EDTA, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Adenosine, Tocopheryl Acetate, Actinidia Chinensis (Kiwi) Fruit Extract, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Parfum/Fragrance

Produce of

Made in Korea

Net Contents

25ml

Preparation and Usage