Highland Spring Still Water 24 X 330Ml

Product Description
- Still Spring Water
- To find out more, please visit our website below.
- www.highlandspring.com
- Our still water is here to make sure you can feel good and give it your all every day of the year. It gives you all-natural hydration so you feel ready to take on the world.
- Our Handy Packs are available in 330ml and 500ml and in either a screw or sports cap. They're easy to carry in your handbag or pocket, and perfect for when you or the kids are on the go.
- From the majestic landscape of Scotland's Ochil Hills, every drop of Highland Spring is lovingly drawn from organic land. Feel refreshed with water as pure as nature intended.
- Drawn from organic land
- LTA British tennis official water
- Good Shopping Guide ethical company
- Pack size: 792ML
Information
Storage
Store in an odour free environment and away from direct sunlight. Once opened store in refrigerator and use within 7 days.Best Before End: See Cap/Bottle.
Produce of
Product of Scotland
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Highland Spring Limited,
- Blackford,
- Perthshire,
- PH4 1QA,
- Scotland,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Highland Spring Limited,
- Blackford,
- Perthshire,
- PH4 1QA,
- Scotland,
- United Kingdom.
- www.highland-spring.com
Net Contents
24 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Analysis mg/L:
|Bicarbonate
|150
|Calcium
|40.5
|Chloride
|6.1
|Magnesium
|10.1
|Nitrate (as NO3)
|3.1
|Potassium
|0.7
|Sodium
|5.6g
|Sulphate
|5.3
|Dry residue at 180ºC
|170
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020