Rubicon Spring Water Black Cherry Raspberry 1.5L

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.25
£0.08/100ml

Offer

Each 250ml serving* contains:
  • Energy27kJ 6kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 11kJ/2kcal

Product Description

  • Sparkling Black Cherry and Raspberry Flavoured Spring Water Drink with Fruit Juice, Sweetener and Vitamins
  • Visit us at rubiconexotic.com
  • Water's had a fruity fling! Fall in love with the deliciousness that is our NEW Rubicon Spring Black Cherry & Raspberry for a refreshing drink that is big on flavour but only 12 calories per bottle! Rubicon Spring is a new way to enjoy water, you'd better believe it.
  • NEW Rubicon Spring is also available in Orange & Mango, Strawberry & Kiwi and Lemon & Lime. What are you waiting for?
  • Only 6 calories per serving
  • With natural flavours & vitamins
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 1.5l

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water (92%), Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Black Cherry 1.5%, Raspberry 1.5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Natural Raspberry Flavouring, Concentrate (Black Carrot), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Green Tea Extract, Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B12)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See shoulder of bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink chilled.

Number of uses

Each pack contains 6 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • We always like to hear what your think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at: rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk or visit us at www.rubiconexotic.com
Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 11kJ/2kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate <0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.01g
Niacin (Vitamin B3)1.2mg (7.5%**)
Vitamin B6 0.1mg (7.5%**)
Vitamin B12 0.2µg (7.5%**)
**Percentage of reference intake for an average adult-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Drink of Gods

5 stars

I can’t even describe how amazing this tastes omg, I need to try all flavors asap but I know cherry & raspberry will be my ultimate fave as their my #1 combo !! Obsessed with this drink!!

