Rubicon Spring Water Black Cherry Raspberry 1.5L

Drink of Gods
I can’t even describe how amazing this tastes omg, I need to try all flavors asap but I know cherry & raspberry will be my ultimate fave as their my #1 combo !! Obsessed with this drink!!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 11kJ/2kcal
Carbonated Spring Water (92%), Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Black Cherry 1.5%, Raspberry 1.5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Natural Raspberry Flavouring, Concentrate (Black Carrot), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Green Tea Extract, Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B12)
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See shoulder of bottle.
Each pack contains 6 x 250ml servings
1.5l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|11kJ/2kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.01g
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|1.2mg (7.5%**)
|Vitamin B6
|0.1mg (7.5%**)
|Vitamin B12
|0.2µg (7.5%**)
|**Percentage of reference intake for an average adult
|-
