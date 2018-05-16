Rubicon Spring Strawberry Kiwi Water 1.5L

- Energy25kJ 6kcal<1%
Product Description
- Sparkling Strawberry and Kiwi Flavoured Spring Water Drink with Fruit Juice, Sweetener and Vitamins
- Visit us at rubicondrinks.co.uk
- A refreshing combination of sparkling spring water and strawberry and kiwi fruit juice. Packed full of vitamins, it only has 12 calories per bottle!
- Water's had a fruity fling! Don't be shy, try our NEW Rubicon Spring Strawberry & Kiwi that will make your mouth water. Packed with vitamins and only 12 calories per bottle, what's not to love? Rubicon Spring is a new way to enjoy water, you better believe it.
- NEW Rubicon Spring is also available in Orange & Mango, Strawberry & Kiwi and Black Cherry & Raspberry. What are you waiting for?
- Please recycle. Our bottles and caps are 100% recyclable.
- Flatten/Cap On - Widely Recycled
- Rubicon is a registered trade mark owned by Rubicon Drinks Limited.
- NEW Rubicon Spring
- Made with natural flavours and colours
- No sugar!
- Pack size: 1.5L
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water (96%), Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Strawberry 1.5%, Kiwi 1.5%), Safflower Concentrate, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanin), Green Tea Extract, Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B12)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlightOnce opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days Best Before End - See Below Label or Shoulder of Bottle
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled
Number of uses
Each pack contains 6 x 250ml serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
- Rubicon,
- A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK17 8FL,
- UK.
Net Contents
1.5l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|10kJ / 2kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.01g
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|1.2mg (7.5%**)
|Vitamin B6
|0.1mg (7.5%**)
|Vitamin B12
|0.2µg (7.5%**)
|**Percentage of the reference intake for an average adult
|-
