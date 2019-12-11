By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rubicon Spring Orange Mango 1.5L

Rubicon Spring Orange Mango 1.5L
£ 1.25
£0.08/100ml

Offer

Each 250ml serving* contains:
  • Energy31 kJ 7kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.8g
    <1%
  • Salt0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 12kJ/3kcal

Product Description

  • Sparkling Orange and Mango Flavoured Spring Water Drink with Fruit Juice, Sweetener and Vitamins
  • Visit us at rubiconexotic.com
  • Water's had a fruity fling! Seduce your taste buds with NEW Rubicon Spring Orange & Mango. A temptingly tasty sparkling spring water and fruit juice drink with only 15 calories. Spring is a new way to enjoy water, you'd better believe it.
  • NEW Rubicon Spring is also available in Black Cherry & Raspberry, Strawberry & Kiwi and Lemon & Lime. What are you waiting for?
  • Only 7 calories per serving
  • With natural flavours & vitamins
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 1.5l

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water (92%), Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Orange 2.5%, Mango 0.5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Natural Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes), Concentrates (Black Carrot, Safflower), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Green Tea Extract, Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B12)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See shoulder of bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink chilled.

Number of uses

Each pack contains 6 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • We always like to hear what you think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at: rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk or visit us at www.rubiconexotic.com
Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 12kJ/3kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate <0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.01g
Niacin (Vitamin B3)1.2mg (7.5%**)
Vitamin B6 0.1mg (7.5%**)
Vitamin B12 0.2µg (7.5%**)
**Percentage of reference intake for an average adult-

