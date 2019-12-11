Tesco Rhubarb Crumble 545G

- Energy1255kJ 299kcal15%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates4.4g22%
- Sugars22.8g25%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 921kJ / 219kcal
Product Description
- Rhubarb pieces in a sauce with a crumble topping made with oats.
- Sweet & tart Buttery crumble baked until golden on a layer of chunky rhubarb pieces
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 545g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rhubarb (52%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Butter (Milk) (3.5%), Oats, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Light Brown Soft Sugar, Raspberry Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Honey, Salt, Pasteurised Egg White, Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Not suitable for microwave heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
- Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 4 servings
Name and address
Produced for:
Tesco Stores Ltd.,
Welwyn Garden City,
AL7 1GA,
U.K.
Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
545g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a crumble (136g)
|Energy
|921kJ / 219kcal
|1255kJ / 299kcal
|Fat
|7.7g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|33.2g
|45.2g
|Sugars
|16.7g
|22.8g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|3.3g
|Protein
|3.1g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
