Tesco Peeled Brussels Sprouts 200G

Unpleasant
Bought 3 packets for quickness for family dinner party. Found them to be quite bitter rather like sprouts used to be. Would not buy again.
Not British in spite of description !
Rather misleading to say "Our brussels sprouts come from trusted growers across the UK" when they are "Produce of France, Morocco, South Africa"
good quality good taste and price
all good ..... taste ,quality, price
Lacked the real sprout flavour
.Not much flavour, will not appeal to sprout addicts. Over trimmed and may need peeling again.
Poorly prepared
Expensive as they’re semi-prepared, but they’re so badly peeled that they have to be done prior to cooking. The waste from this makes the, even more expensive. And recently, they’ve been extremely bitter.
Despite having another 2 days before the display until date, they needed further trimming to remove damaged leaves, which resulted in a whole handful of waste. I will buy unpeeled sprouts next time.
I still had to trim them! Buy regular sprouts!!
Perfect for single guys as 1 of their 5 a day!
I always buy these to go with Tesco Roast Dinners. I just HAVE to have sprouts with my roast. Not the same without them. As far as only 7 or 8 in a pack, I don't recognise this description. I counted 16 in my last pack. Rinse under the tap (like you would any veg or fruit). I prefer to heat on the hob for 7-8 mins.
Sweet and tasty.
Superb taste,very sweet, even my husband who dislikes sprouts enjoyed these.
Oh come all the way from South Africa!!!! This needs to be part of our decision on buying