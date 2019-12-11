By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Peeled Brussels Sprouts 200G

2.5(14)Write a review
Tesco Peeled Brussels Sprouts 200G
£ 1.25
£6.25/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy171kJ 41kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 214kJ / 51kcal

Product Description

  • Brussels sprouts.
  Brussels sprouts.
Nutty & Sweet Carefully peeled and ideal for roasting At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Our brussels sprouts come from trusted growers across the UK. One of our growers, R & K Drysdales, have been growing sprouts for 30 years. Ian and his skilled team grow them in the fertile soils of East Lothian and Berwickshire where the mild climate creates ideal growing conditions. Carefully selected for their size and sweetness, these nutty classics are ideal for steaming, roasting or even stir frys.
  • Nutty & Sweet Carefully peeled and ideal for roasting
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from around the world, our Brussels sprouts are grown in carefully tended fields where they are selected for their size and sweetness. A nutty classic, ideal for steaming, roasting or even stir-fries.
  • Nutty & sweet
  • Carefully peeled and ideal for roasting
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Brussels Sprouts

Storage

For maximum freshness, keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Wash before use.
No need to peel or trim.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water. Reduce heat and simmer for 7-8 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.

Steam
Instructions: Place in a steamer for 10-15 minutes or until tender.

Produce of

Produce of France, Morocco, South Africa

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 2 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy214kJ / 51kcal171kJ / 41kcal
Fat1.4g1.1g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate4.1g3.3g
Sugars3.1g2.5g
Fibre4.1g3.3g
Protein3.5g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C115.0mg (144%NRV)92.0mg (115%NRV)
Folic Acid135.0µg (68%NRV)108.0µg (54%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

14 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Unpleasant

1 stars

Bought 3 packets for quickness for family dinner party. Found them to be quite bitter rather like sprouts used to be. Would not buy again.

Not British in spite of description !

1 stars

Rather misleading to say "Our brussels sprouts come from trusted growers across the UK" when they are "Produce of France, Morocco, South Africa"

good quality good taste and price

5 stars

all good ..... taste ,quality, price

Lacked the real sprout flavour

2 stars

.Not much flavour, will not appeal to sprout addicts. Over trimmed and may need peeling again.

Poorly prepared

2 stars

Expensive as they’re semi-prepared, but they’re so badly peeled that they have to be done prior to cooking. The waste from this makes the, even more expensive. And recently, they’ve been extremely bitter.

Despite having another 2 days before the display u

2 stars

Despite having another 2 days before the display until date, they needed further trimming to remove damaged leaves, which resulted in a whole handful of waste. I will buy unpeeled sprouts next time.

I still had to trim them! Buy regular sprouts!!

2 stars

I still had to trim them! Buy regular sprouts!!

Perfect for single guys as 1 of their 5 a day!

5 stars

I always buy these to go with Tesco Roast Dinners. I just HAVE to have sprouts with my roast. Not the same without them. As far as only 7 or 8 in a pack, I don't recognise this description. I counted 16 in my last pack. Rinse under the tap (like you would any veg or fruit). I prefer to heat on the hob for 7-8 mins.

Sweet and tasty.

5 stars

Superb taste,very sweet, even my husband who dislikes sprouts enjoyed these.

Oh come all the way from South Africa!!!! This nee

4 stars

Oh come all the way from South Africa!!!! This needs to be part of our decision on buying

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

