Oral-B Pro 3000 Cross Action Electric Toothbrush

£ 100.00
£100.00/each

Product Description

  • Round head cleans better for healthier gums
  • Pressure control reduces brushing speed & alerts you if you brush too hard \n
  • 2 minute professional timer and a 30 seconds 'move on' notification \n
  • <Up to 100% Plaque Removal >< Rechargeable Brush with 2 modes, Travel Case, Pressure Sensor, Lithium-Ion Battery and 2 brush head - 3D cleaning >< Ships with 2 pin plug>
  • Experience Oral-B Pro from the #1 brand recommended by dentist worldwide. The sleek handle of the 3000 electric toothbrush helps you brush like your dentist recommends: It helps you brush for 2 minutes with the professional timer and it notifies you every 30 seconds to change the area you are brushing. While you are just moving the brush around your mouth, Oral-B's unique round head does all the rest. It removes up to 100% more plaque than a standard manual toothbrush for healthier gums and it starts making your smile whiter as of the first day of brushing by removing surface stains. Not only this, but the toothbrush helps you protect your delicate gums with the proprietary pressure control technology that reduces brushing speed and alerts you to be gentler if you brush too hard. With the Pressure Sensor Oral-B Pro, 3000 toothbrush, is the must have brush for everyone who wants to switch to an electric toothbrush and improve their oral health. No wonder Oral-B is the #1 recommended brand by dentists worldwide.
  • Oral-B Pro, 3000 electric rechargeable toothbrush is compatible with the following replacement toothbrush heads: Cross Action, 3D White, Sensi Ultrathin, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, Floss Action, Tri Zone, Dual Clean, Power Tip, Ortho Care.
  • 2 pin cable for charging via 2 pin shaving socket is included
  • Up to 100% more plaque removal: round head cleans better for healthier gums in 30 days vs a manual toothbrush
  • Protect your gums: Pressure control reduces brushing speed and alerts you if you brush too hard
  • Gently whitens your teeth starting from day 1 by removing surface stains
  • Know you brush the right amount of time with the 2min professional timer
  • 2 brushing modes: daily clean and gum care
  • Content: 1 electric toothbrush handle with charger, 2 toothbrush heads
  • Oral-B, the #1 brand used by dentists worldwide

Information

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • How To Use Your electric toothbrush? Wet the brush head and apply toothpaste. Place the toothbrush in the mouth and turn on. Guide the brush head slowly from tooth to tooth. Hold the toothbrush head in place for a few seconds before moving on to the next tooth. Brush the gums as well as the teeth, first the outsides, then the insides, finally the chewing surfaces. Oral-B offers a variety of toothbrush heads to fit your personal oral health needs.

Warnings

  • Periodically check the cord for damage. If the cord is damaged, take the charging unit to an Oral-B Braun Service Centre. A damaged or non-functioning unit must no longer be used. Not intended for use by children under age of 3 years. This appliance is not intended for use by children or persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, unless they are supervised by a person responsible for their safety. In general, we recommend that you keep the appliance out of the reach of children. Children should be supervised to ensure they do not play with the appliance. If the product is dropped, the brush head should be replaced before the next use, even if no damage is visible. Do not place or store the charger where it can fall or be pulled into a tub or sink. Do not place the charger in water or other liquid. Do not reach for a charger that has fallen into water. Unplug immediately. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Consult your dealer for repairs or contact an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not disassemble the product except when disposing of the battery. When taking out the battery for disposal, use caution not to short the positive (+) and negative (-) terminals. Do not insert any object into any opening of the appliance / charging unit. Do not touch the power plug with wet hands. This can cause electric shock. When unplugging, always hold the power plug instead of the cord. Use this product only for its intended use as described. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer. If you are undergoing treatment for any oral care condition, consult your dental professional prior to use.

Name and address

  • Braun GmbH,
  • Frankfurter Str.145,
  • D-61476 Kronberg/Ts.
  • Germany

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

873 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Great!

4 stars

This toothbrush did give a all round good clean, it does have a long charge time, but you dont need to charge it often (dependent on how many times a day you brush and for how long) but mine lasted a few days before i needed to charge again. You do get a freshness feeling afterwards, and your gums are thoroughly massaged. The criss cross action means that you do get a deeper clean then normal toothbrush.

Excellent!

5 stars

Wouldn't go back to a manual brush.. leaves my teeth and mouth feeling totally fresh and clean. Can definitely see the difference between manual and an electric clean

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this brush definitely better than manual, but it doesn't seem to go as close to my gum line, as when I manually use it.

Excellent!

5 stars

Does a great job of leaving the teeth feeling clean. Not sure that is wholly effective at achieving totally smooth and whitened teeth, but not found a brush yet that can achieve this

Excellent!

5 stars

I would recommend this tooth brush to my friends and family my teeth mouth felt really clean and fresh

Great!

4 stars

I prefer a manual toothbrush but bought this and now I swap between the two. My dentist said that using this one will be better for reach the back teeth. Personally the only downside I found was it feels like I have a dentist drill in my mouth. It tickles my gums. But all in all since using my oral b I am using less toothpaste and cleaning my teeth for longer with the built in timer, great feature.

Excellent!

5 stars

Truly my dentist has recognised a huge difference since I changed to electric a year ago

Excellent!

5 stars

I absolutely love this product! My teeth and gums feel super clean and healthy and I just love how easy it is to use.

Excellent!

5 stars

This is a great product, it does what is expected of it and it has proved to be very reliable as I have had it a few years now. I have dropped it in the sink a number of times and it still works ok so I will add that it is durable.

Excellent!

5 stars

Superb product my teeth feel as clean as if I have just been to the dentist's for a clean and polish

