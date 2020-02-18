Oral-B Pro 3000 Cross Action Electric Toothbrush

Great!
This toothbrush did give a all round good clean, it does have a long charge time, but you dont need to charge it often (dependent on how many times a day you brush and for how long) but mine lasted a few days before i needed to charge again. You do get a freshness feeling afterwards, and your gums are thoroughly massaged. The criss cross action means that you do get a deeper clean then normal toothbrush.
Wouldn't go back to a manual brush.. leaves my teeth and mouth feeling totally fresh and clean. Can definitely see the difference between manual and an electric clean
I love this brush definitely better than manual, but it doesn't seem to go as close to my gum line, as when I manually use it.
Does a great job of leaving the teeth feeling clean. Not sure that is wholly effective at achieving totally smooth and whitened teeth, but not found a brush yet that can achieve this
I would recommend this tooth brush to my friends and family my teeth mouth felt really clean and fresh
I prefer a manual toothbrush but bought this and now I swap between the two. My dentist said that using this one will be better for reach the back teeth. Personally the only downside I found was it feels like I have a dentist drill in my mouth. It tickles my gums. But all in all since using my oral b I am using less toothpaste and cleaning my teeth for longer with the built in timer, great feature.
Truly my dentist has recognised a huge difference since I changed to electric a year ago
I absolutely love this product! My teeth and gums feel super clean and healthy and I just love how easy it is to use.
This is a great product, it does what is expected of it and it has proved to be very reliable as I have had it a few years now. I have dropped it in the sink a number of times and it still works ok so I will add that it is durable.
Superb product my teeth feel as clean as if I have just been to the dentist's for a clean and polish