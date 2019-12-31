By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Alta Rica Instant Coffee 100G

4.5(185)Write a review
Nescafe Alta Rica Instant Coffee 100G
£ 2.24
£2.24/100g

Each mug contains:
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • SaltTrace
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Freeze dried soluble coffee made from 100% pure coffee beans.
  • Delight your senses with NESCAFÉ GOLD ORIGINS Alta Rica. This premium instant coffee is made using dark-roasted, pure Arabica beans from Latin America for a delicious coffee with a distinctive, intense flavour. A bold drinking experience with a surprisingly smooth cacao finish.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance.
  • Why not explore the rest of our range? Discover a smooth and fruity coffee with NESCAFÉ GOLD ORIGINS Cap Colombia or try a rich espresso with crema with NESCAFÉ GOLD Espresso.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Stir your senses with NESCAFÉ GOLD ORIGINS Alta Rica instant coffee
  • A premium deliciously dark roast instant coffee for an intense experience
  • Crafted with 100% Arabica coffee beans from Latin America
  • An intense taste with a surprising cacao finish
  • Grown respectfully; sustainably sourced & selected by local farmers
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • 1) Add 1 heaped tsp (1.8g) into your cup.
  • 2) Pour in 200ml of hot water.
  • 3) Relax with your quality coffee.
  • One mug = 1.8g + 200ml water.

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer mug**Reference Intake*
Energy kJ484498400
Energy kcal118122000
Fat g0.2NilTrace70
of which saturates g0.1NilTrace20
Carbohydrate g3.1Trace0.1g260
of which sugars g3.1Trace0.1g90
Fibre g34.10.3g0.6g-
Protein g7.80.1g0.1g60
Salt g0.25NilTrace6
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one tsp (1.8g) + 200ml water); used as basis for per 100ml----

Fulfilling beans

5 stars

Love this blend, rich, intense and a very pleasant coffee. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous

5 stars

Buy this every 2 weeks absolutely love it and wouldn’t have any other coffee [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great rich flavour

5 stars

I love this first thing in the morning, it taste gorgeous and is full flavoured.

An Excellent Brew

5 stars

A strong and bold flavour that gives a good caffeine Kick.

Definitely try it

4 stars

I brought this on Saturday over half a jar gone! Got all my friends and family to try it they loved the flavour, delicious!

The best of the best!!

5 stars

This is my go to coffee. I recommend all my friends to try the Alta Rica. Tastes amazing, strong and just what you need for such a reasonable price!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing coffee

5 stars

I have been using this coffee for a few weeks now and I love it. I tastes fantastic. The aroma when the foil is first taken off is amazing, it's very rich. The flavour itself is lovely, it has a great depth of flavour and a little goes a long way. I made a coffee for my parents when they came for lunch and they asked me what type of coffee it was as they also really liked it. I will buy this coffee all the time now as it is so good. I would also recommend it to others.

A nice change

4 stars

Stronger than my everyday coffee and nice to have in the cupboard for when I fancy a more intense coffee tasting experience. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth Rich Taste

5 stars

I swapped from my previous brand after tasting this at a friends house... so glad I did.

Deliciously smooth

4 stars

Bought recently, I think this coffee is delicious, strong enough for serious coffee drinkers, yet smooth and light to taste. A very good price, and quality compares with coffee bought at authentic coffee shops. Highly recommended.

